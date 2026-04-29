R&D Mechanical Manager, Laundry Systems, Global R&D, Ljungby
SJR in Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ljungby
2026-04-29
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SJR in Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Värnamo
, Markaryd
, Växjö
, Gislaved
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to take a key leadership role in a global R&D organization where mechanical engineering is a critical part of the overall system? We are now looking for an R&D Mechanical Manager for Laundry Systems, a manager with a strong technical foundation who wants to lead and develop the global mechanical engineering function within our professional laundry solutions.
The role is strategically important to ensure high technical quality, robust design solutions, and long term competitiveness of our products. You will be part of the global R&D leadership team and work closely with other functional managers, platform roles, and project organizations in an international matrix setup.
#Bildlänkhttps://media.sjr.se/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Laundry-2-768x512-1.jpg
About the role
As R&D Mechanical Manager, you hold overall responsibility for mechanical engineering within Laundry Systems in the global R&D organization. You lead and develop an international team of mechanical engineers and are accountable for competence development, ways of working, quality, and delivery within your area.
The role combines line management, technical leadership, and strategic responsibility. You ensure that mechanical solutions effectively interact with electronics, software, control systems, and thermal systems, both in ongoing development projects and in long term platform development.
You act as a key partner to platform managers, system architects, and project managers, actively contributing to technical decisions, prioritizations, and resource planning.
You report to the Global R&D Manager and work in close collaboration with the global R&D organization.
Key responsibilities
• Lead and develop the global mechanical engineering function within Laundry Systems
• Line management responsibility for the mechanical engineering team, including performance management, competence development, and work environment
• Ensure high technical quality, robust design, and compliance with relevant standards
• Own and secure the mechanical contribution to product and platform development
• Ensure efficient ways of working and strong collaboration in a global matrix organization
• Contribute to strategic decisions related to architecture, modularization, and standardization
• Collaborate closely with other R&D functions such as Electrical, Software, Product Compliance, and Laboratories
Your main areas of accountability:
• Line responsibility for mechanical engineering within Laundry Systems
• Ensure mechanical solutions are scalable, cost efficient, and sustainable over time
• Resource and competence planning for the mechanical domain
• Support projects and platform initiatives with the right competence at the right time
• Drive continuous improvement of methods, tools, and processes
• Contribute to the development of the R&D organization as a whole
Qualifications
We are looking for a confident and engaging leader with a strong technical background in mechanical engineering and experience of product development in complex technical environments. You are comfortable leading specialists and thrive in a role that combines leadership, technology, and structure.
You have:
• A Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
• Several years of experience of product development in a similar relevant business area
• Experience in leading engineering teams, preferably in an international environment
• Strong understanding of how mechanical engineering interacts with electronics, software, and system architecture
• Experience working in matrix and/or platform based organizations
• Fluency in English, Swedish is an advantage
As a person, you are:
• A clear, confident, and coaching leader
• Structured, quality driven, and solution oriented
• Communicative and comfortable working cross functionally
• Strategic, yet close to the operational and technical reality
• Confident in making decisions in complex technical environments
Culture
This is a role for you who want to combine technical leadership with people management in a global R&D organization. You will have the opportunity to influence technical solutions, ways of working, and people development, and you will play a key role in shaping the future of professional laundry systems.
About the company
Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit our website.
Contact Information
Does this sound like the right challenge for you? We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, selection is ongoing. Electrolux Professional Group has chosen to collaborate with SJR for this recruitment. If you have questions about the role, feel free to contact responsible recruiter Tomas Vinnersten at +46 766 471614 or tomas.vinnersten@sjr.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SJR in Sweden AB
(org.nr 556652-3980)
Carlsgatan 12A Skåne län (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional Group Kontakt
Tomas Vinnersten tomas.vinnersten@sjr.se 040-665 51 05 Jobbnummer
9883921