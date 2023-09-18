R&D Mechanical Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2023-09-18
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark. In Karlskrona, NKT has a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
NKT is looking for a Mechanical Project Engineer who can contribute to NKT keeping its role as a world leading manufacturer of high voltage cable. Are you interested in an engineering role where you can apply your theoretical knowledge in practice?
As a Mechanical Project Engineer you will work both with material investigations, but also work closely with our production and testing team seeing your ideas come into practice.
Do you want to make the world greener, get the chance to develop your engineering skills and cooperate with others? This might be the position for you!
Analytical and inquisitive problem solver with good communication skills to develop future cable systems
In this role you be a part of R&D projects developing future cable systems with a special focus on dynamic cables and lead-free cable systems.
Your main tasks will be to act as a specialist supporting R&D projects with a special focus on dynamic cables where fatigue and fatigue performance of the cables is of high importance. This includes supporting the projects in the selection of materials, optimizing design, establishing production parameters and test methods to verify
performance. The work includes doing laboratory testing as well as evaluating test data and simulation results.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden. You will be working close with production as well as collaboration with experts within different areas across several sites within NKT.
Collaborative engineer with metal experience
You thrive in a role where you effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals as well as being able to work independently. You enjoy and are good at analyzing data. You also have the ability to deliver additional conclusions and recommendations. To succeed, it is also important that you can convert your technical ideas and conclusions as well as tailor your communication to your audience.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Master's degree or similar with specialization in Mechanical Engineering or similar.
* Minimum 3 years of experience of working within area of fatigue loaded structures, failure modes, and related material characterization.
* Beneficial with experience from production featuring metal forming, welding processes and fatigue loaded products.
* Cable knowledge is a strong advantage.
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish.
Contribute to our growth journey and our green agenda
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In Karlskrona, NKT has a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
"As a leader I am fostering my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while fostering a great collaboration spirit. I look forward working with you!"
Santhosh BVMP, Hiring Manager
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 15th October 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP, Santhosh.bvmp@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist, Angelina Nilsson, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3982-41919288". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Angelina Nilsson +46 721 56 28 51 Jobbnummer
8122381