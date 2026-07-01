R&D Manager Industrial Heating
Alleima Tube AB / Chefsjobb / Hallstahammar Visa alla chefsjobb i Hallstahammar
2026-07-01
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Västerås
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Tube AB i Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Tierp
, Stockholm
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about creating business value while leveraging deep expertise in materials and processes? Do you want to play a key role in the green transition by shaping innovative industrial heating solutions? Then this is your opportunity to lead and develop our global R&D function for Industrial Heating.
Kanthal, part of the Alleima Group, is a world-leading brand in industrial heating technology and resistance materials. We develop innovative solutions in close collaboration with our customers, with a strong commitment to reducing environmental impact. With skilled people and pioneering technology, we support some of the world's most advanced and exciting industrial projects.
Your Role
In this role, you will lead the global R&D organization for Electrical Industrial Heating, including the Division's Project Management Office. You will shape our future innovation agenda, ensuring strong collaboration across functions and translating customer needs into profitable, sustainable solutions.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead and develop the global R&D organization, building a high-performing and collaborative culture
Translate customer needs into commercially viable applications, materials and solutions
Drive and execute the R&D strategy aligned with business unit priorities
Own and develop the project portfolio and PMO, ensuring strong governance and ROI
Collaborate closely with Business Units and external partners to develop technology platforms and new products
Strengthen methodologies and ways of working to increase efficiency, speed and innovation
Build strong partnerships with suppliers, research institutes and key stakeholders
You will be an active member of both Business Unit Heating Systems and Business Unit Heating Materials management teams. The role reports to the President of BU Heating Systems, with a dotted line to the President of BU Heating Materials. International travel is part of the role.
About You
You are a confident and inspiring leader with a strong track record of driving innovation, strategy, and business growth in a global environment. With a relevant academic background, you have built solid experience from senior roles within R&D, product management, product development, or similar areas. You combine technical depth with commercial understanding and know how to translate strategy into tangible results that create real customer value. Leading people comes naturally to you, and you have a proven ability to build high-performing teams while successfully driving change and transformation.
As a person, you bring energy, curiosity, and a collaborative mindset. You are structured and solution-oriented, yet agile in your approach and able to navigate complexity with confidence. You build trust through clear communication and strong relationships, and you have a natural ability to engage and inspire people across functions and cultures. With a global perspective, you thrive in an international setting and are motivated by contributing to a more sustainable future through innovation. You are fluent in English.
What you can expect from us
• A strategic leadership role with significant global impact
• The opportunity to drive innovation and contribute to the green transition
• A collaborative and inclusive culture where your leadership makes a difference
• Strong development opportunities within the Alleima Group, along with competitive benefits
Other:
We do not wish to be contacted by recruitment agencies or other sales and consulting companies regarding this position. In connection with employment, alcohol and drug tests are carried out according to our procedures for a safe working environment and a background check might be conducted. If you wish to attach a cover letter to your application, please make sure to attach the file when uploading your resume.
For questions or information regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Simon Lile, President BU Heating Systems, +44 7525 596869
Linda Johansson, President BU Heating Materials, +46 70 218 13 75
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Åsa Alm, Recruitment specialist, +46 70 313 90 38
Union Representative:
Petter Lindblom, Swedish Association of Academics, 070 616 04 26
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, 070 611 28 71
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, 070 616 53 96
Apply by 2026-08-09, please leave a message during the vacation time and we will call you back.
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
and www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Sörkvarnsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
734 27 HALLSTAHAMMAR Arbetsplats
Kanthal Jobbnummer
9986325