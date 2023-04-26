R&D Manager for Cut Data Modelling & Automated Machining
2023-04-26
Are you an experienced and structured leader eager to shape the future of our industry together with us? Then we have the perfect opening for you!
Joining us at Seco Tools, you'll be a proactive team player in our management team. We offer you the chance to establish relationships and build expansive networks, both internally and externally, while also being given an excellent environment for development. Welcome to our Seco family!
About the job
In this position, you work with and lead a competent and global team with a mix of engineering and PhD backgrounds. You act in our Engineering Systems & Information organization, a committed, diverse, and highly skilled organization dedicated to support digital transformation. Your main responsibility is to implement our strategy by managing activities to develop and maintain digital solutions and back-end platforms using data, modelling, AI/ML, and smart tools to help our customers improve productivity, cost, and sustainability.
By monitoring and analyzing the competitive landscape, you stay ahead of the curve and ensure that our solutions remain competitive and relevant in the market and identify areas for potential growth.
Additionally, to guarantee alignment with the organization's strategy and goals, you analyze and set local targets, estimate costs, resources and time required to implement the targets and thoroughly monitor the performance of your projects to ensure they create the value needed and correct deviations when necessary.
The location for this position is flexible between our Seco sites in Sweden, India, or central Europe. This position requires some travel depending on where you're located, especially to our headquarters in Fagersta Sweden. We also recognize the flexibility of remote working.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced leader with skills in business development and stakeholder management, combined with a few years' experience in the machining industry. Your experience is backed by a university degree in a relevant field of studies or equivalent work experience. To be successful in this role, we also believe that your background involves working with and leading global teams and coaching specialists. We see it as beneficial if you previously have worked with academic collaborations, partners, and companies in international settings as well as new technologies and machining technologies. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in both verbal and written English.
While your background is essential, we're equally interested in your soft skills! You have structure, organizational and analytical capabilities, as well as excellent collaboration skills. With a clear and present leadership, you listen, coach, and engage your team. You're driven, independent and eager to explore new solutions and you genuinely know how to prioritize and make things happen.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 14th, 2023. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com (Job ID: R0053694).
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Lena Antman, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-652 90 40
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)76-136 78 29
Mijana Miskovic, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 984 97 37
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Irene Sveen
