R&D Manager Calculation to Hiab
2023-07-31
Come and join a global leader within sustainable cargo flow. We are looking for a new colleague in the role as R&D Manager Calculation. In this role, you will be leading and working together with highly skilled colleagues. Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow! If you want to be part of and contribute to our success, then this opportunity will most certainly intrigue you!
YOU WILL
As our R&D Manager in Calculations, you will take charge of leading and coordinating the work of our calculation engineers, in addition to making your own operational contributions. You will be responsible for planning and evaluating department activities, ensuring that our team possesses the necessary skills to meet our strategic goals and our ambition to become the top leader in loader cranes. Additionally, you will have other tasks and areas of responsibility:
• Establish and refine best practice for conducting strength calculations and testing methods for crane components.
• Ensure that pre-development tasks are aligned with the technical roadmap in targeted areas.
• Modify, enhance, and integrate calculation models and methods to incorporate new information and advancements in production techniques and materials.
• Prioritize customer value creation to maintain team's focus and objectives.
• Participate in developing our work with testing and evaluation methods, where calculation is important.
• Keeping up to date on trends and technological development.
• Participate in various forums and interaction with other departments and sites
This position is located in Hudiksvall, Sweden and reports directly to the Senior R&D Manager.
YOU ARE
We expect you to have a University degree in engineering or equivalent and several years of experience in mechanical design. You have solid experience from calculation and dimensioning of safety critical structures with emphasis on design of welded steel structures, cylinders, polymers or castings. Further, you have knowledge on advanced stress calculations, tools and software and understanding of test and verification processes. Additionally, having management experience would be beneficial.
We believe in and value team-players that are open and curious towards teammates. We also believe that you enjoy supporting and contributing to the solution with your knowledge. You possess a business and market mindset as you focus on customer needs. You are a good communicator and comfortable at interacting with colleagues within the company. For this role, you need to be fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. Furthermore, you are also the value bearer of our values reliable, caring and pioneering.
WHAT WE OFFER
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
