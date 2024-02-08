R&D Manager Applications
2024-02-08
You will be part of Grid Automation Products in Västerås. We are responsible for development, sales & marketing as well as manufacturing of protection and control products for power generation, transmission and sub-transmission network applications. The unit also offers services, for example training that enables the customers to obtain maximal benefit from their investment.
We are looking for an experienced Manager who wants to become part of the R&D management team in Västerås, Sweden. You will be responsible to lead the Application team in Sweden as well as lead the application development globally together with our R&D unit in Bangalore, India.
Applications is the core of our power system protection relays, application software is comprised of standardized real time core components, designed for specific power system monitoring, control & protection applications e.g., line protection, bus bar protection, differential protection, transformer protection etc. Together with the development teams you will be a key player to define the application roadmap and plan how to fulfill market needs considering time to market. A natural part of your job will also cooperate with our corporate research units in Hitachi Energy to develop state of art application software. Becoming part of our skilled team, you will have a great opportunity in continuing strengthening your already solid understanding of power system behavior. You will also have the chance to put your mark on our products, improving existing processes and prepare for international positions within Hitachi Energy's product development, which includes locations in Sweden, India and Switzerland.
Your responsibilities
To be an engaged manager of the R&D Applications team at Grid Automation.
Solution orientation, to support the team in project and order related questions and challenges.
Address and resolve any issues and complaints, and report progress, problems, and unresolved issues to higher instances
You will be a part of our local R&D management team
Lead and implement continuous improvements to ensure that we constantly develop, customize, and continuously improve our processes and work instructions by adopting Hitachi Energy's best practices
Live Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Your background
Previous leadership experience
Good communicator and strong people and leadership skills, as you will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different countries.
Engineering degree of at least bachelor or similar
Fluency in English, both oral and written
Basic Swedish language skills
Previous work experience within power system protection and control is strongly meriting.
Knowledge in industrial standards and standardization work, especially within IEC, is meriting.
More about us
Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
Recruiting Manager, Dilip Kota-Elfving, dilip.kota-elfving@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Maryam Carlqvist, maryam.carlqvist@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
