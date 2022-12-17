R&D Manager - Surface Division
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2022-12-17
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
R&D Manager - Surface Division
Do you want to join us on a journey to create a better tomorrow, for people and planet? We have a strong ambition to move the limits and shape the future in order to assure the success of our customers. Do you share this belief and want to build this team spirit together with us for the best of Epiroc as a group? Then you might be our R&D Manager to our Surface Division.
As R&D Manager within the Surface Division you will lead a department of about 75 people (employees and consultants), You will be a part of the Global Divisional R&D Management as well as the local Site Management team for the Product Company in Örebro.
Within Epiroc our fundamental belief is that the only way to reach our target is through diverse thinking, inclusive culture and to have a "Better Together" state of mind. Your role as R&D Manager will include supporting in shaping the organization for the future, securing that the strength of the Örebro R&D organization is grown into the global integration of the two former SED and ADS divisions.
This is an inspiring and high performing environment and a great place for you to grow and develop yourself and your team. You will play an important role in cross-functional teams, securing successful collaboration between different functions and parts of the Epiroc organization.
Your mission
The R&D manager for Örebro is a key player in the Site management team, which will give this role a business dimension with high focus on delivering the best possible results with a clear Epiroc mindset. Cross-functional interaction, quick and agile decisions, and high focus on collaboration between departments is key. As the largest Product Company in the Surface division, we are also having a close relation to our divisional functions.
Your mission as the R&D manager in Örebro is to develop a best-in-class R&D organization to secure that the Epiroc Surface Division continue to be the undisputable market leader within our segments.
You shall assure an organization that is ready to grow into future success, with resource and competence availability and flexibility according to our strategic needs.
You shall provide the resources and competences needed in order to continuously improve existing products and develop the technical solutions of tomorrow. In collaboration with the Technology & Methods department establish proper methods and processes for the execution of our technology development.
You will strategically secure and develop the roles of technical responsibility within the organization and secure resources and tools for the short- and long-term execution of Basic Development (BD), New Product Development (NPD), Continuous Product Improvement (CPI) and Customer.
Your profile
You have a "Better Together" mindset with a fundamental belief that we, by building a diverse team, with the right competence and a learning culture, knowledge and abilities can move
mountains! You lead by showing the way and your biggest reward is to see the team and the continuously improve and outperform their present selves.
For this position we believe that you have a Bachelor or Master of Science degree within the field of Technology, or similar knowledge gained through work experience.
For this role it is important that you have extensive knowledge and experience in product and technology development. Experience working with agile project models is considered as an advantage.
You are a skilled leader with the ability to lead and collaborate cross functionally, with knowledge in change management.
If you have any technical knowledge in engineering large machines, electrical engineering, software and/or automation engineering it is a big plus.
As our corporate language is English, strong English communication skills both verbal and written are required. Basic communication skills in Swedish are beneficial, but not required.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may occur, based on business needs. The position allows a balance between office and home office, while maintaining strong visibility in the reporting organization.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 16th of December.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Robert Saers VP R&D Equipment +46722217889 robert.saers@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "65928-41149315". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
7267792