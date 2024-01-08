R&D Manager - Corrosion
2024-01-08
Outokumpu is a leading global player in producing stainless steel committed to innovation and sustainability. We take pride in our dedication to advancing research and engineering excellence, driving our industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future.
As the Research and Development (R&D) Manager - Corrosion, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and advancing our R&D department. Reporting to the Head of R&D, you will lead a global team based in Avesta, Sweden and Krefeld, Germany, be responsible for managing and developing the area of corrosion research within Outokumpu. Your base will be in Avesta, Sweden, which will require working proficiency in Swedish language.
What to expect:
Safety leadership by ensuring a secure work environment for local teams, championing Outokumpu's safety in collaboration with the global R&D management team.
Shape the future of R&D by leading the planning of local R&D budgets, drive investments, and set global R&D objectives. Stay abreast of industry trends for growth opportunities.
Run the show by being responsible for corrosion research, developing and maintaining laboratories, initiating, and steering R&D projects internally, and in collaboration with external partner, such as universities, institutes, and external customers.
Lead an ambitious team of 10 members in Sweden and Germany with inspiration and authenticity. You will develop your team members by fostering demand-oriented functional expertise and performance improvement and securing technical competence in relevant fields.
Grow your expertise and leadership in a company offering international and cross-functional career opportunities. We believe and invest in you.
What you bring along:
University degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience.
5+ years in a relevant field and 2+ years in leading leaders.
Advanced knowledge in stainless steel corrosion and laboratory experience.
Excellent communication, management, and collaboration skills.
Fluent in English and preferable also in Swedish
What we offer:
Diversity and Inclusion: We prioritize a diverse and inclusive workplace, ensuring equal opportunities for all.
Global Safety Focus: "One Outokumpu" guides our commitment to occupational safety across countries.
Employee Support: We offer flexibility through remote work, flexible hours, and prioritize training and career development.
Compensation and Benefits: Our competitive compensation, fringe benefits, and health offerings contribute to our employees' well-being and success.
Application:
If you are passionate about driving innovation, leading a dynamic global team, and contributing to the advancement of Outokumpu, we invite you to apply. Please submit your application by January 31st. Please note that the position may be filled before the final application date, so don't hesitate to apply earlier!
Contact Information:
For more information, please reach out to:
VP-Research & Development, Gabriele Brückner at gabriele.brueckner@outokumpu.com
Recruiter, Kajsa Croon at kajsa.croon@outokumpu.com
