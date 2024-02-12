R&D IT Security Developer
About this opportunity
To support our Engineering Units to develop world-class products and to reach our wanted position in security, Engineering Environment and Experience (EEE) has been crafted. Our sector "Security and Support" is responsible for leading a team of ~140 highly proficient and engaged employees and partners to ensure security awareness and focus and to drive efficient and effective operations of the production system.
In the area of Production System Security we are now looking for people with a passion and drive wanting to make an impact in the R&D IT security area. As a developer you will support the business by assuring that security requirements are met in our Engineering Environment. You will in conjunction with a small but upbeat team of Security Champions and IT Security professionals, a team that needs to grow to take on new challenges.
Our R&D environment and organization is extensive in several areas like automation, digitalization, IT environment, and applications which you will belong to. Work is often driven as R&D projects where you will represent EEE R&D IT Sec and work together with other functions in Ericsson information security.
Are you curious and adventurous, and up for the challenge?
What you will do
* Setup Penetration testing framework and complete tests.
* Vulnerability scans and vulnerability management.
* Lead security of Network and IT services for the SW production system
* Manage identified security initiatives from strategy to deployment
* Support the long-term strategy for the team.
* Perform forward-looking analysis and trends.
You will bring
* Master's degree Computer Science/Engineering, Business Engineering, Risk Management, or equivalent
* A critical thinker that can decompose sophisticated problems, an ability to investigate options for solutions and skills for communicating proposals for the way forward.
* Genuine curiosity about Software development incl. build, test and CI
* Ericsson R&D IT experience
* Understanding about IP Networks, Cloud, Operating Systems, and databases
* 3PP and FOSS from a security perspective
* Merit with CISSP or competence in these topics
* Experience from information Security Standards and Frameworks such as NIST, NCSC, 27001, etc.
Location & Flexibility
Position can be based in Stockholm or Linköping. We target 50% work-from-home. As the selection process and interviews are ongoing, we encourage you to send your application in English as soon as you can. If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Raheleh Rouhani raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
