R&D IP Engineering Manager
Spotify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-16
At Spotify, the Platform Mission creates the technology that enables Spotify to learn quickly and scale easily, enabling rapid growth in our users and our business around the globe. Spanning many disciplines, we work to make the business work; creating the frameworks, capabilities and tools needed to welcome a billion customers. Join us and help to amplify productivity, quality and innovation across Spotify.
Role Description:
Key responsibilities include:
Lead a team of IP Engineers, supporting their professional development, removing obstacles, managing caseloads and keeping them engaged and motivated.
Identify and cultivate best practice approaches to protect Spotify's technical innovations via IP based control positions such as patents, trade secrets and designs.
Drive the planning and refinement of team projects, ensuring alignment across the team and related functions.
Manage relationships with external service providers relevant to Spotify's technical IP program, including external patent counsel, search and analytics providers, IPMS platform and other tooling.
Oversee coordination with legal stakeholders to support IP related dispute/litigation and commercial matters
Manage IP R&D budget, including spend forecasting and analysis
Oversee operational aspects of IP R&D activities, including coordinating Spotify Patent Award Program, patent portfolio management etc.
Collaborate with stakeholders across Spotify's R&D community and beyond to build awareness and instill understanding of the role and value of IP in supporting Spotify's business and technology strategies.
