R&D Hardware Test Engineer to ABB Robotics!

Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation is a pioneer in robotics, machine automation and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world's leading robotics and machine automation suppliers, we have shipped over 500,000 robot solutions. We help our customers of all sizes to increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and to improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. www.abb.com/robotics
At ABB Robotics we have several R&D sites globally, and at the site in Västerås, all R&D engineering disciplines are represented, from software- to electronics- and mechanical development. Here we are developing next generation industrial and collaborative robots in close cooperation with our customers in a global environment.
We are now looking for a hardware test engineer to join our test development team. In this position you will work to support hardware engineers with your expertise within test, tools for testing, visualizing data, and track progress. You will collaborate with various stakeholders to create an environment that supports continuous integration of hardware platforms and focus on strong test automation to utilize our time more efficient. At Robotics we aim to be at the cutting edge of hardware/software system testing and you will be an important part in realizing this ambition. To excel in this role, we want someone who finds their passion where development and quality meet.
Your responsibilities
As part of an agile development team, you will plan for and execute the work that is assigned to the team.
You will work together with testers and developers to improve and innovate the toolbox available to them when testing hardware.
Write, perform, and document test cases and scenarios.
Support test teams with lab specific work (organizing (6S), build hardware, electrical connection, etc).
Take lead in your delivery and own development.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor's degree or similar in Electronics or Robotics.
To succeed in this role, you need to be structured and enjoy collaborating with a broad range of people across departments and functions.
You thrive in an environment where the best way forward might not yet be known but is your responsibility to find and explore.
You enjoy taking on interesting challenges and finding solutions to together with others.
You keep up with current best practices in your areas of expertise.
On a personal level, you are organized, result oriented and self-motivated. But most importantly, we believe in having fun at work and that teams that focus on each member well-being is our highest priority. You have great social skills and an easy-going attitude.
English language skills are mandatory, but Swedish is highly preferable - written and spoken alike.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Vasilis Kessaris, +46 727 35 10 80, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Last day to apply is 7 January 2024.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes reference check, health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
