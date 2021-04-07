R&D Engineer within X-Ray Diffraction - AB Sandvik Coromant - Fysikjobb i Stockholm
R&D Engineer within X-Ray Diffraction
AB Sandvik Coromant / Fysikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla fysikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Stockholm
Sandvik Coromant is a frontrunner in metal cutting and our industry leading position is based on decades of experience, a core technical knowledge and passionate people. We consider R&D as the heart and soul of our business and we are proud of our large, and constantly increasing, product portfolio.
Right now, we are looking for a motivated, structured and networking R&D Engineer to join our Materials Characterization team in the field of X-Ray Diffraction (XRD). We have an extensive instrument park with advanced equipment to cover a wide range of analysis techniques. The X-Ray Diffraction lab is an important part in the research and development of new materials and products. We encourage a creative environment in order to explore new materials, methods and ways of working. At Sandvik Coromant, you will develop your strengths and enjoy a career full of varied experiences.
About the job
In this position, you perform material analysis of hard metal using XRD. You apply measurement and analysis methods already developed and have the possibility to be part of method development activities. Maintenance of the lab and our equipment is an important part of the daily work. Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) for image analysis is also included in your tasks. Together with us, you actively work to support our R&D function in delivering relevant data for the development of new materials for the future - spanning a wide range from our raw powders to finalized inserts and grades. Collaboration within our team of R&D engineers and technicians, as well as with other departments, is central to our success and you bring an inclusive and knowledge-sharing mindset to the team.
We have one of our R&D sites in Västberga (Stockholm) and this is also where you are be located.
About you
We are looking for a driven, structured R&D professional with a positive and service-minded attitude. Strong social skills are highly valued as communication and collaboration with colleagues, both within and outside the department, are really important. You truly enjoy to discuss and solve problems, and to use your technical skills for maintenance of analysis equipment. Through analytical and methodical ways of working, you also make sure results of high quality are delivered on time.
You hold at least a bachelor's degree or corresponding working experience - most likely within Physics, Chemistry, Materials Technology or similar - while a master's degree is highly valued. Basic knowledge and experience of X-Ray Diffraction, including use of equipment and analysis software connected to this area, is required. Previous work experience of method development, maintenance of lab equipment as well as skills in SEM for image analysis are advantageous. Since we work locally in a global setting, you have good knowledge in both Swedish and English, and any other language skills could come in handy.
About us
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Do you want to know more about our business? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page.
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it before April 28, 2021. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply by visiting home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0025871).
Contact information
For more information about this exciting position, please contact:
Mikaela Gustafsson, R&D Manager Materials Characterization, +46 (0)8 726 64 93
Union contacts - Västberga
Håkan Johnsson, Unionen, +46 (0)8 726 69 53
Carl-Åke Jansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)8 726 63 47
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Magnus Pålsson
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
AB SANDVIK Coromant
Lerkrogsvägen 19
12679 Hägersten
Jobbnummer
5675949
AB Sandvik Coromant / Fysikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla fysikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Stockholm
Sandvik Coromant is a frontrunner in metal cutting and our industry leading position is based on decades of experience, a core technical knowledge and passionate people. We consider R&D as the heart and soul of our business and we are proud of our large, and constantly increasing, product portfolio.
Right now, we are looking for a motivated, structured and networking R&D Engineer to join our Materials Characterization team in the field of X-Ray Diffraction (XRD). We have an extensive instrument park with advanced equipment to cover a wide range of analysis techniques. The X-Ray Diffraction lab is an important part in the research and development of new materials and products. We encourage a creative environment in order to explore new materials, methods and ways of working. At Sandvik Coromant, you will develop your strengths and enjoy a career full of varied experiences.
About the job
In this position, you perform material analysis of hard metal using XRD. You apply measurement and analysis methods already developed and have the possibility to be part of method development activities. Maintenance of the lab and our equipment is an important part of the daily work. Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) for image analysis is also included in your tasks. Together with us, you actively work to support our R&D function in delivering relevant data for the development of new materials for the future - spanning a wide range from our raw powders to finalized inserts and grades. Collaboration within our team of R&D engineers and technicians, as well as with other departments, is central to our success and you bring an inclusive and knowledge-sharing mindset to the team.
We have one of our R&D sites in Västberga (Stockholm) and this is also where you are be located.
About you
We are looking for a driven, structured R&D professional with a positive and service-minded attitude. Strong social skills are highly valued as communication and collaboration with colleagues, both within and outside the department, are really important. You truly enjoy to discuss and solve problems, and to use your technical skills for maintenance of analysis equipment. Through analytical and methodical ways of working, you also make sure results of high quality are delivered on time.
You hold at least a bachelor's degree or corresponding working experience - most likely within Physics, Chemistry, Materials Technology or similar - while a master's degree is highly valued. Basic knowledge and experience of X-Ray Diffraction, including use of equipment and analysis software connected to this area, is required. Previous work experience of method development, maintenance of lab equipment as well as skills in SEM for image analysis are advantageous. Since we work locally in a global setting, you have good knowledge in both Swedish and English, and any other language skills could come in handy.
About us
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Do you want to know more about our business? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page.
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it before April 28, 2021. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply by visiting home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0025871).
Contact information
For more information about this exciting position, please contact:
Mikaela Gustafsson, R&D Manager Materials Characterization, +46 (0)8 726 64 93
Union contacts - Västberga
Håkan Johnsson, Unionen, +46 (0)8 726 69 53
Carl-Åke Jansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)8 726 63 47
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 261 984
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Magnus Pålsson
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
AB SANDVIK Coromant
Lerkrogsvägen 19
12679 Hägersten
Jobbnummer
5675949