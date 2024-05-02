R&D Engineer within E-mobility & Energy Systems to Vattenfall R&D
2024-05-02
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation, by working for fossil freedom. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Vattenfall R&D is part of the Vattenfall Group Function Strategy and conducts both long- and short-term R&D and problem solving for Vattenfall in seven portfolios: Hydropower, Wind Power, Nuclear Power, Distribution, Heat, Customer Products & Solutions, Digitization, and Decarbonisation of industry. Our operations are mainly conducted in our office in Solna and in our laboratory in Älvkarleby.
Job Description
Are you keen on exploring cutting-edge solutions for e-mobility applications, including smart charging, vehicle-to-grid technology, energy flexibility services and control of energy storages? Do you want to work with different technologies like batteries, electric cars, charging stations and combine these assets in various market segments? If so, we have an excellent opportunity for you as R&D Engineer within E-mobility & Energy Systems.
The opportunity
Our two teams E-mobility and Smart Energy Solutions, located within the department of Data Analytics & ICT Solutions in Vattenfall R&D, have a proven track record of designing, modelling, testing and commissioning charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions. We specialize in enhancing their functionalities through the integration of new algorithms, improve ancillary services, extend operational lifespan and potentially reduce the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCoE) for these assets. Additionally, our teams are dedicated to developing robust business cases and optimizing market operations to strengthen our overall solution offerings together with internal business partners. These teams have a strong team spirit and consists of four to six individuals.
As an R&D Engineer you will strengthen our teams and department. Your daily work include:
Perform sophisticated analyses and modeling to evaluate the viability of E-mobility and renewable energy across diverse settings
Propose suitable solutions that meet business requirements while adhering to compliance standards, ensuring robustness, resilience, and high quality
Collaborate with business experts to develop solutions
Conduct initial business case analyses for new solutions and architectures
Collaborate with research partners, academic institutions and stakeholders to propel research and development efforts within E-mobility and sustainable energy technology
Lead initiatives focused on E-mobility and sustainable energy advancement, aiming to discover and advance cutting-edge technologies and solutions
Share project findings and contribute to conferences and seminars to disseminate insights and foster technological progress within the energy industry
Qualifications
Your profile
At Vattenfall R&D, we swiftly transition from concepts to tangible projects. We recognize that our employees shape the future of Vattenfall and their ideas are extremely important.
Qualifications
3 years of relevant working experience
You hold a Master's degree or higher in Sustainable Energy Systems, Industrial Economics, Electrical Engineering, Data Engineering or a related fields
You possess a basic understanding of project management principles and are willing to apply them in a new context. You embrace a trial-and-error approach to learning and are unafraid of making mistakes, without being reckless
You have a background in and a keen interest in renewable energy systems
You have basic programming experience, particularly in Python or C, for tasks such as data analysis, visualization, and optimization
You demonstrate strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
Experience in communication and presentation
Knowledge of the following is merited:
Energy markets
Matlab/Simulink platforms
A business background is beneficial but not required
Fluency in Swedish is not mandatory, but seen as advantageous
To be successful in this role we believe you are
Analytical, curious, open-minded, inclusive, and self-driven coupled with strong teamwork, communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to convey technically complex subjects clearly and constructively
Passionate about understanding and solving problems, along with an appreciation for achieving tangible deliverables
Entrepreneurial and enjoy problem-solving, thriving on new challenges and devising innovative solutions amidst uncertainty
Eager to learn new concepts and with quick adaptation, coupled with the ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to diverse audiences
As a person you need to have a positive attitude, be self-driven and easily adapt to varying work conditions. Initiative, pragmatism and a focus on solutions are crucial attributes. You have strong technical and analytical abilities with an innovative mindset and the courage to act on your conviction. While you should be able to work autonomously, collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the team are also essential.
Additional Information
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Location: Stockholm (Solna) or Älvkarleby.
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV and cover letter no later than May 26th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Fredrik Carlsson, fredrik.carlsson2@vattenfall.com
