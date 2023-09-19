R&D Engineer to SciBase
About the position
SciBase is growing and is looking to recruit a R&D Engineer to join the company. The role as an R&D Engineer at SciBase is suited to candidates who are newly graduated or have a few years of experience and are looking for a first role or to gain experience within the international medical technology industry. This is an ideal role if you want both responsibility and to learn about the MedTech business in a small, yet global company with innovative AI-based products.
Our approach is highly cross-functional, and as a key member of our company, you will be involved in various R&D activities such as software projects, regulatory compliance efforts and other significant activities. You will also investigate customer complaints and support our sales representatives in technical issues. SciBase is growing and you will have the opportunity to grow with them. If this sounds interesting - come join us!
What the role offers:
• The possibility to work with world leading and unique diagnostic products that truly make a difference
• The opportunity to work with, and learn from highly experienced colleagues eager to pass on their knowledge to you
• The opportunity to be exposed to all the different aspects of the MedTech Industry in a small company environment, and to grow together with the company.
• Possibility to gain experience and specialise in specific areas of interest
The position is full-time and based in our office in Sundbyberg. We interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
Responsibilities
Key responsibility areas include:
• Collaborate on SW and HW development projects, from development to implementation
• Participate in Testing of software and Hardware to ensure quality and performance
• Working with Customer Complaints and the CAPA process from an R&D perspective and support sales representatives in technical issues
• Supporting the documentation work of the team
• Provide technical support to our production team
• Supporting the Quality and Regulatory Manager on R&D-related issues
Your profile
We are looking for a candidates who:
• Has a relevant engineering degree (such as Electrical Engineering, Medical Engineering or similar)
• Is proficient in spoken and written Swedish and English. It is an advantage if you also have proficiency in German.
It will be considered advantageous if you have experience within,
o programming
o electronics
o AI and data analysis
As a person you are:
• Driven, and take initiative
• Work well on your own but are a 'team player'
• Customer focused
• Solutions-oriented
About the organisation
Founded in 1998, SciBase is a Swedish medical technology company that has developed a unique point of care device for the detection of skin cancer (such as melanoma) and skin-barrier related disorders such as atopic dermatitis. As the only company within the space that has an FDA-approved product, it is a pioneer within AI-based medical diagnostic products. The core purpose of the company is to improve patient care within skin diagnostics by developing and marketing innovative AI-based products based on the company's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology.
