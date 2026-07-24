R&D Engineer to Epishine
Epishine AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-07-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epishine AB i Linköping
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you feel most at home in the lab? Are you fascinated by how materials behave, motivated by designing experiments, and driven to understand why one device succeeds while another fails? If that sounds like your kind of challenge, we would love to hear from you!
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing and we are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop together with us! Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The mission As an R&D Engineer at Epishine, you will be spending most of your time in our laboratory fabricating, testing, and evaluating printed organic solar cells. Your primary focus will be experimental work: planning and executing experiments, characterizing device performance, investigating failure modes, and generating high-quality experimental data that helps us better understand and continuously improve our technology.
You will start by learning our materials, processes and device architecture while supporting experimental work alongside experienced engineers. As your understanding grows, you'll gradually take ownership of experiments - from planning and fabrication to analysis and interpretation of results.
The role is based full-time at our headquarters in Linköping, where you will collaborate closely with an international team of R&D engineers, Technical Project Leaders, Laboratory assistants and Phd students.
Who are we looking for? We are looking for an analytical, curious, and hands-on engineer who genuinely enjoys working close to materials and understanding what makes them behave the way they do. You are the kind of person who doesn't stop at "it works" - you want to understand why it works. You enjoy diving deep into experimental results, questioning unexpected outcomes, and designing the next experiment to uncover new insights.
You have:
A Master's degree in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or a related field
Relevant work life experience in a similar role
Hands-on laboratory experience and a genuine interest in experimental work, materials, and device characterization
Strong communication skills and fluency in English
Beneficial: Phd in related field
Just as importantly, you enjoy sharing ideas with others. You like discussing experimental results, challenging hypotheses, and explaining your reasoning. Whether you are presenting data, reflecting on why an experiment behaved unexpectedly, or brainstorming the next steps with colleagues, you can communicate your technical thinking clearly and contribute to an open, collaborative R&D environment.
Finally – you are someone who actually loves spending all day in a lab!
Application procedure Does this role sound exciting? Then apply today! We will start going through applications from August. Starting date is flexible, but sooner rather than later.
Good to know We use psychometric tests, such as personality and logic assessments, as part of our recruitment process to ensure fairness and objectivity. These tests help us look beyond a CV and understand each candidate's natural strengths, problem-solving ability, and working style. By using standardized assessments, we create a more equal opportunity for all applicants, reduce bias, and make sure the role is a good match for both the candidate and the team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8003098-2114245". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epishine AB
(org.nr 559070-0422), https://careers.epishine.com
Attorpsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
582 73 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Epishine Jobbnummer
10010569