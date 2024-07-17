R&D Engineer in Mechanical Design and Testing to Real Heart in Västerås
Become a part of something extraordinary. Become a part of Real Heart. Our team is expanding, and we are looking for a dedicated college to join us. Here you will have the opportunity to work with advanced technology from research stage to clinical use and commercialization in a innovative and friendly enviroment.
Scandinavian Real Heart AB is at the forefront of medical innovation, developing the groundbreaking Realheart® TAH, a total artificial heart designed to replace the natural heart and save lives of patients suffering from heart failure. Our patented product is the essence of Swedish innovation, backed by advanced research and developed in collaboration with world-leading heart surgeons, researchers, and engineers. Our headquarter is located in the centre of Västerås.
Why Join Us? Be a part of a small dynamic and passionate team, where you'll work on an extraordinary product that has the potential to save lives. We offer a flexible, innovative, and technically advanced environment, paired with a mutual drive to make a significant difference in the field of heart technology. This is a full-time position with an array of employee benefits, providing an international working atmosphere that allows you to collaborate with highly skilled colleagues and partners from around the world.
What you will do As an R&D Engineer, you will collaborate with existing design engineers to control CAD output and generate innovative designs to solve technical problems. You will also analyze system performance and conduct hands-on testing of designs.
Mechanical design and development: Generate innovative designs in SolidWorks to solve technical challenges.
Design, prototype, and iterate: Develop parts, components, and assemblies for the artificial heart system.
Document design: Control design output specifications and manage company CAD files.
Hands-on testing: Test designs and prototype assembly in the in-vitro laboratory.
Generate reports: Create documentation in accordance with the company quality system, suitable for regulatory submission.
Supplier scouting and assessments: Evaluate potential suppliers and manage purchasing.
Collaboration: Work closely with the Mechanical Design Lead and report to the CTO, maintaining a high degree of independence, initiative, and responsibility.
Adaptability: As a member of a small company, be prepared to engage in tasks outside the immediate scope.
Skills and Experience
Degree in mechanical or biomedical engineering or equivalent.
Five years of industrial work experience using SolidWorks is essential, beneficial for pump experience and designing polymers (like polyurethane) for durability and flexibility.
Experience in a regulated environment such as medical devices, defence, automotive, or similar is preferred.
Experience with analysis packages such as Ansys for structural and thermal investigations is preferred.
Demonstrated ability to work in a small, innovative team.
Proven ability to work with external manufacturing partners and understand manufacturing capabilities and processes.
Excellent written communication skills and analytical problem-solving skills.
Hands-on prototyping and testing experience, including rapid prototyping and test rig assembly.
What We Offer
A flexible, innovative, and technologically advanced environment.
An opportunity to make a real difference in the field of heart technology.
A full-time position with a wide variety of employee benefits.
A global working environment with highly skilled colleagues and partners.
Join us in our mission to revolutionize heart technology and save lives. Welcome to the team at Real Heart!
We look forward to receiving your application.
We are working on this assignment with the Skills Rekrytering recruitment agency. Apply for this post at www.skillsrekrytering.se/lediga-jobb
no later than 11 of August. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so don't wait to apply. For questions, please contact Annika Frii, 070 - 335 52 90 at Skills Rekrytering.
