R&D Engineer, Converter and Energy Storage Testing Power Quality

The opportunity
We are growing our team focused on STATCOM solutions design, including our latest energy storage system (ESS) innovations. As an R&D Engineer, you'll play a key role in testing and innovation. You'll be hands-on with real systems, working side by side with skilled colleagues who are just as curious and driven as you are. Whether it's running tests, improving lab processes, or feeding insights back into the design, your work will directly influence the quality and performance of our solutions.
We believe in learning from each other, supporting one another, and celebrating progress as a team. If you enjoy solving problems, sharing knowledge, and being part of a team that values both technical excellence and a positive, open culture-this could be the place for you.
How you'll make an impact
Conduct ESS and STATCOM Testing by preparing and performing electrical tests on energy storage systems in our newly developed ESS lab an STATCOM circuits.
Contribute to developing the lab's capabilities, procedures, and work processes. You will develop use of new equipment and methods to control the tests and capture data.
Work with others in the ESS design team to integrate test findings into the design. If your experience fits with electrical design and schematics creation, you will be involved in this type of work as well.
Support Identifying, planning, and specification of necessary product testing and certifications and documentation.
Uphold safety procedures for the lab, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. Ensure you maintain, develop and share knowledge to improve our ability to operate safe in the laboratory environment.
Implement initiatives to enhance functionality, quality, and cost, aiming to increase customer satisfaction, as part of the group developing our lab.
Identify and manage risks in R&D projects and the broader organization.
Your Background
Degree in Electrical Engineering
Experience in electric laboratory work and testing, working with medium or low voltage products or systems. Understanding of FACTS solutions and energy storage, including the design and testing of components, systems, and circuits, as well as knowledge of related standards, is advantageous.
Ability to Work with Oscilloscopes, probes and data acquisition methods and develop test and measurement circuits.
Proficiency with Tools such as Matlab, PLC programming and common communication protocols. Experience with creating schematics and connection tables in software such as M3 is a big plus.
You are a curious and humble problem solver with a methodical approach to work, proposing solutions based on structured analysis, and you document your work clearly and effectively. You enjoy a mix of hands-on work on test objects and prototypes along with the theoretical preparation needed.
Excellent Communication Skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish knowledge is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
