R&D Engineer (Battery Characterization)

Are you someone who speaks "Electrochemistry" as a second language? Do you find the perfect charge-discharge curve more satisfying than a morning coffee? If you are a lab-savvy engineer who bridges the gap between deep science and industrial reality, we want to talk to you.
The Role:
We are looking for an R&D Engineer to join our team and take the lead on in-depth and functional battery characterizations. This isn't just about running tests; it's about understanding the "consensus" behind the data. You will be the bridge between our synthesis lab and our final performance targets, providing critical feedback to optimize materials and refine our processes.
Required Expertise:
o Proven laboratory experience with a focus on battery technologies. A degree with focus in electrochemistry and battery related materials synthesis is a merit.
o A strong grasp of electrochemical characterization techniques and fundamentals.
o Excellent communication skills, and can explain your results to colleagues and stakeholders with equal clarity.
o A collaborative spirit; you enjoy giving (and receiving) constructive feedback to improve material performance.
o You have walked in both worlds: prior experience in both academic research and industrial environments.
o You are a natural organizer with experience in project coordination.
o You have a track record of presenting at conferences or to external partners.
About Granode Materials:
Granode develops a disruptive technology in development of the silicon graphite composites, using widely available/cheap metallurgical micro-silicon without the use of hazardous gases such as silane etc. Granode's anode composite promotes a drop-in solution compatible with conventional battery making technology with verified electrochemical performance over the battery life-cycle. As usage of the lithium-ion batteries (LiBs) multiplies, the specific requirements for higher energy density of the operating devices such as electric vehicles and the unmanned aviation is becoming more pronounced. Whilst the market for LiBs is experiencing drastic growth (27% per annum), the issues regarding sufficient energy density, availability of the raw materials and high costs are indeed critical drags for wide implementation and sustainable growth of such industry mainly in Europe. The unique anode technology developed at Granode offers significant improvement in the capacity and energy density of the LiBs compared to conventional graphite. In addition, it provides a sustainable and cheap platform for domestic supply chain of anodes.
How to apply:
Please email your (1) CVs with title '' R&D Engineer'' to address info@granode.com
Please email your (1) CVs with title '' R&D Engineer'' to address info@granode.com. There is no need for cover letter, (2) just write paragraph about your battery research/background and some of your problem-solving skills at previous relevant experiences.
