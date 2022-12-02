R&d Engineer - Hvdc Scada Integration Testing
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2022-12-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
In this role you you will be part of the Technology & Solutions Development (business R&D) organization in HVDC, Hitachi Energy, Ludvika, Sweden. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, support futures energy transition for a sustainable future.
We are looking for R&D Engineer to drive innovation and solution development in HVDC C&P System Solutions Team. You will collaborate with dynamic global technology teams with niche competences and cutting-edge technology of HVDC.
Your responsibilities
As R&D Engineer, you will Design and perform System Integration Testing of SCADA for HVDC Control and Protection (C&P) systems
Relevant technology areas :
IT/OT hardware like Servers, Network switches, GPS clocks, Operator Workstations etc.
TCP/IP networking, Active Directory, Cyber Security implementation
Virtualization using VMWare ESXi. Setting up and testing virtual machines on host servers.
You shall contribute in system development and validation of new HVDC C&P topologies
Your innovative and smart applications will enable HVDC to fulfill advanced technology need and derive higher customer value.
You will work with our latest HVDC technology and solutions, in collaboration with colleagues located worldwide.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant technical discipline.
Genuine interest to work with SCADA development and validation for power systems. Relevant experience is desirable.
Knowledge of HVDC technology or the MACHTM system will be an added advantage.
Ability to work well in a team and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details, accuracy.
It is important that you have a strong interest in technology and a willingness to share your knowledge.
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written is required. Skills in Swedish language will be of added value.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15th of January 2023. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Aditya Deb, +46 107-38 20 62 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, hanna.kontsu@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
7226429