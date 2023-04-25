R&D Electronic Test Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-04-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Process Automation, Process Control Platform (PCP) develops digital control solutions for the industry including both hardware and software. In this role you will be part of a highly skilled team working with electronics development. The team is responsible for new development of our next generation Control and IO systems as well as maintenance of existing product families like 800xA. In this position you will work with the formal verification of our products starting at functional level. The role is located in Västerås and you will be reporting to the R&D HW Manager.
Your responsibilities
Preparation and execution of formal functional type tests and formal environmental type tests.
Preparation and execution of tests related to our certifications.
Writing of formal test specification and test records.
Performing first article inspections.
Building and maintaining test systems.
Your background
A Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering or similar field.
Minimum a couple of years' experiences in verification of electronics.
General understanding of electronic designs and components.
Experience in environmental testing (climate and EMC) and related standards.
Knowledge in certification standards like CE, ATEX, UL and Marine.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills.
A strong focus on safe work practices and dedication to following workplace safety guidelines.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Christer Persson, +4621-34 42 65, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 47 19; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621 34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724-64 46 88.
Apply the latest at 2023-05-22.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
7697496