R&D Electrical Engineer

We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark. In Karlskrona, NKT has a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
Are you interested in being our new R&D engineer within electrical engineering and would like to develop next-level cables?
As a R&D Engineer in our highly skilled multi-cultural team, you will support NKT R&D projects as a specialist focusing on electrical design, analysis and testing. The role will work in our R&D projects developing future cable systems with a special focus on HVDC cables.
Do you want to leverage on your education and experience to work on cutting-edge technology and be a part of one of the world leaders in HV electrical business?
Be a valuable asset in the development of our HVDC cables and accessories
NKT invests heavily within the research and development area and has a pioneering track record with several recent world records such as the recently qualified 640 kV extruded DC cable system.
As an R&D Engineer you will be working with design and development activities, test planning and analyzing test results.
In your role, you can also act as a Work Package leader driving a subtask within a larger R&D project.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Act as a R&D Engineer supporting R&D projects with a focus on development activities within the electrical area for high voltage cable systems for on and offshore applications. The special focus will be on electrical insulation systems.
* The role includes taking an active part in the root cause analysis, planning production trials, and testing activities as well as collecting and analyzing test data. You will be working in close collaboration with the test laboratories and simulation specialists.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden. In Karlskrona, NKT has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel. We are a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås, and Västerås.
Structured problem solver with good communication skills
We are looking for an enthusiastic, outgoing and proactive engineer who can contribute to NKT keeping its role as a world-leading manufacturer of high voltage cables. You like to solve problems with a critical, investigational, and systematic mindset.
You thrive in a role where you effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals as well as being able to work independently. To succeed, it is also important that you can convert your technical ideas to conclusions as well as tailor your communication to your audience.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* MSc in Physics or Electrical Engineering with a specialization in Electric Power Engineer, High Voltage Engineer or related majors
* Experience with HV cable systems design, electrical modeling and analysis, electrical characterization of the materials is preferred but we also welcome you as newly graduated in the field above
* Experience with modern computational tools like COMSOL, MATLAB etc
* Experience from R&D environment, medium or high voltage products, and working in large cross-functional teams is an advantage
* Fluency in spoken and written English is required and fluency in Swedish is an advantage
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
"As a leader I am fostering my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while fostering a great collaboration spirit. I look forward to working with you!"
Santhosh BVMP, Hiring Manager
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 15th October 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP, Santhosh.bvmp@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist, Angelina Nilsson, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
