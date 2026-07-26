R&D Electrical Engineer - Simulation & Experiment
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-07-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Are you ready to take the next step in your career and play a key role in advanced R&D projects?
At NKT's HV Technology Department, we are looking for a skilled and forward-thinking R&D Electrical Engineer to lead technical innovation in High Voltage and Ultra High Voltage applications.
About the role
You will manage technical and project initiatives, combining deep theoretical knowledge with practical experimentation. Your knowledge and skills in electromagnetic, thermal, and high-voltage engineering will be essential to understand, model, and predict complex phenomena in HV components and insulation systems.
Based at our Technology Center in Västerås, you will work in a highly collaborative environment with access to advanced laboratories and colleagues who are specialists in their fields. NKT is making significant investments in R&D, offering a great chance to contribute to advanced innovation in the energy sector.
Your responsibilities
As an R&D Electrical Engineer, you will:
Model and simulate electromagnetic and thermal phenomena in insulation systems
Develop future designs for High Voltage products and superconductor cable systems
Increase understanding of AC and DC electromagnetic phenomena through theory and experiments
Build electrical test circuits and perform electro-thermal testing to validate simulations
Analyze electrical failures and recommend design or process improvements
Contribute to technology and product innovation by identifying and implementing creative solutions
Identify and mitigate technical and project risks in R&D and consulting work
Provide technical advisory support to internal and external stakeholders
Propose and initiate R&D projects aligned with NKT's long-term technology strategy
Build and maintain a global network of technical partners and business units
Who we are looking for
You are a motivated and structured problem solver who combines a methodical approach with creativity. You work systematically, take initiative, and are trusted to deliver high-quality results. You also understand the business context and can translate technical insights into customer and organizational value.
Required qualifications:
MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering or High Voltage Engineering/Technology
Experience with electromagnetic or multiphysics simulations (e.g. FEM)
Proficient in commercial numerical tools such as MATLAB, ANSYS, COMSOL, PSPICE, and LabVIEW
Minimum 3 years' experience in R&D or a similar technical role
Proficient communication skills in spoken and written English
Why NKT?
At NKT, we value diversity, inclusion, and collaboration. We believe diverse perspectives create sustainable performance and a workplace where people are inspired to do their best.
Application deadline: 9 August 2026
(Selection is ongoing; personality assessments may be part of the process.)
Contact
For questions about the position, contact Hiring Manager Claire Pitois at Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
For recruitment process inquiries, contact HRBP Anna Lundell at anna.lundell@nkt.com
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Union Representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz at Zohreh.Keshavarz@nkt.com
or Edo Kolic at Edo.Kolic@nkt.com
Due to GDPR regulations, applications cannot be accepted by email.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Welcome with your application!
Profile description:Who we are looking for
You are a motivated and structured problem solver who combines a methodical approach with creativity. You work systematically, take initiative, and are trusted to deliver high-quality results. You also understand the business context and can translate technical insights into customer and organizational value.
Required qualifications:
MSc or PhD in Electrical Engineering or High Voltage Engineering/Technology
Experience with electromagnetic or multiphysics simulations (e.g. FEM)
Proficient in commercial numerical tools such as MATLAB, ANSYS, COMSOL, PSPICE, and LabVIEW
Minimum 3 years' experience in R&D or a similar technical role
Proficient communication skills in spoken and written English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8070-44337382". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
722 26 VAESTERAS (V-AS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Jobbnummer
10011633