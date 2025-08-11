R&D Developer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-08-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Network & Control are looking for server developers to our development team in Västerås. In this role you work in close collaboration with other developers, product owners, architects and testers. You will be developing the power grids of the future, creating software that is used in crucial infrastructure and real time. The product is designed to have a long life while also being very efficient and secure.
We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute to, so please apply even if you don't meet all requirements!
How you'll make an impact
Develop and maintain our system for mission critical supervision and control.
Constantly improve our solutions and maintain existing functionality.
Ensure code quality through reviews and tests.
Ensure meeting requirements through reviews and demo with stakeholders.
Be part of a team to help our customers meet their targets for reliability, safety and environment.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
You have a degree from university in computer science/engineering or other relevant education
Experience with requirements, standards and design related to software security
Proficiency in Windows, C, C++, Linux, and C#.
Experience with Oracle and PostgreSQL
Fluency in English, both spoken and written is required. Proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
Experience in Azure DevOps, git, microservices.
Experience in the development of industrial software
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Pia Andersson, pia.andersson1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives of the Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Union: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9453532