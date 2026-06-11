Quantity Surveyor
Collen Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Gävle Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Gävle
2026-06-11
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen Aktiebolag i Gävle
Key Requirements:
3rd level qualification in Quantity Surveying
5 years + in a similar role
Working knowledge of Civil, Structural, Architectural (CSA) work packages measurements and costs
Experience working on large scale data centres will be an advantage
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies.
By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process.
Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Reporting to the Senior Quantity Surveyor, the key responsibilities of the role will include:
Key Responsibilities:
• Overseeing the administration and change order process associated with the CSA packages
• Ensure all changes are captured and costings appropriately assessed and validated prior to issuing to the Design Team and Client
• Preparing tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities with the project team and/or the client
• Undertaking cost analysis for repair and maintenance project work
• Assisting in establishing a client's requirements and undertaking feasibility studies
• Performing risk, value management and cost control
• Advising on procurement strategy
• Identifying, analysing, and developing responses to commercial risks
• Preparing and analysing costings for tenders
• Allocating work to subcontractors
• Providing advice on contractual claims
• Analysing outcomes and writing detailed progress reports
• Valuing completed work and arranging payments
• Maintaining awareness of the different building contracts in current use
• Understanding the implications of health and safety regulations.
The key individual will be articulate with good numeracy and time management skills. Will possess the ability to work independently and to prioritise tasks while maintaining good communication and engagement with the wider organisation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02
E-post: jobs@collen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Quantity Surveyor, Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559116-1061), http://www.collen.com Jobbnummer
9959086