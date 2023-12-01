Quantity Surveyor
2023-12-01
Summary
The Quantity Surveyor reports directly to the Quantity Surveying Manager. There may also be an indirect reporting line to a Senior Quantity Surveyor working on the same project. As the client's Quantity Surveyor, the role is that of a financial guardian for the assigned project. The Quantity Surveyor is required to be proficient in managing the monthly payment applications, performing detailed quantity remeasures and the management of change orders/variations.
The Quantity Surveyor has the support of Senior Quantity Surveyors as well as the Quantity Surveying Manager and will be expected to leverage the experience of these individuals to assist them with their day to day responsibilities.
The Quantity Surveyor will form part of the larger project controls team and to provide the data to inform the Project Controls Plan. This data includes, but is not limited to, providing inputs for installed quantities, agreed Change Orders, RCO's which may be converted to CO's, forecasted final contractor accounts and the remeasurement of key quantities.
The Quantity Surveyor will work closely with cost engineers and contracts specialists and be the contractor's main point of contact for the day to day engagement related to the payment applications, quantities and change order management, and is therefore expected to site based.
Responsibilities
Validate contractor's BoQ quantities
Prepare and analyze contract vs actual comparisons of scope for the packages they are responsible for
Prepare and analyze contract vs actual comparisons of quantities for each package
Prepare and analyze contract vs actual comparisons of schedule performance for each package
Where possible, participate in tender discussions with vendors and contractors
Participate in pre-start/kick-off meetings on site with contractors
Review contracts and purchase orders to become familiar with payment terms and other agreed contracting conditions e.g., payment of material off site, deposit requirements, etc.
Provide updated inputs and information for monthly reports which reflect an accurate assessment of the current and forecasted contractor contract status
Value the contractor's completed work and compile accurate interim payment certificates in accordance with Northvolt norms and standards
Provide support to the contracts specialist on contractual claims and disputes
Perform regular reviews of the design scope requirements for revised quantities and scope gaps
Develop the forecasted final account
Review and interpret contractor engineering drawings and scopes of work in order to perform and/or verify quantities
Maintain a risk register and continually update and identify project risks, and feed this back to the cost engineer/project control manager
Provide assistance to other project control disciplines including cost control and planning/scheduling
Where possible, assist with the preparation of tender BoQs
Maintain a Request for Change Order (RCO) register and a Change Order (CO) register for each contractor and work package
Assess RCO's received from contractors for entitlement and cost efficiency and accuracy
Convert valid RCO's into CO's
Perform regular/weekly as-built measurements on site to inform the monthly interim payment certificate process
Attend weekly commercial meetings with contractors
Assist in the day-to-day management of the various contract agreements
Negotiate and settle final accounts
Perform regular site walks to assess interim and as-built progress
Execute the chosen procurement strategy
Understand the rules of credit and implement these into the monthly payment applications
Authority
The Quantity Surveyor has the following authority:
Oversight of the ongoing costs of the project
To be present on site and hands-on with contractors
Involvement with budget estimates
Engaging with contractors
Accountability
The Quantity Surveyor is accountable to:
The Project Controls Manager/Project Controls Engineer for the provision of accurate and appropriate data inputs to ensure that a realistic and accurate Project Controls Plan is created
The Project Controls Manager/Project Controls Engineer for the provision of accurate and appropriate data inputs to ensure the presentation of an accurate monthly report
The Senior Quantity Surveyor in their individual accountabilities
The Quantity Surveying Manager to ensure the correct application of Northvolt systems, tools and procedures are being used within the project, as well as to provide early warning and analysis of baseline deviations of budget and schedule
Contribution Context
Individual contributor, may supervise lesser experienced Quantity Surveyors
Work Relationships
Within the project team works directly with: Project Director, Senior Quantity Surveyor, Quantity Surveying Manager, Project Manager, Engineering Manager, Procurement Manager, Construction Manager, Contracts Specialist, Planners/Schedulers, Discipline Leads, Project Team Members
Outside the project team has interfaces with: Engineering Department Head, Team Leads, Accounting, Controlling, Consultants
Geographic Scope
Site based at Northvolt Ett Phase 2 Expansion program in Skellefteå, Sweden
Qualifications
Recommended:
An accredited, recognized and industry-appropriate university degree, preferably in quantity surveying
Other qualifications can be considered and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis
Certifications
Recommended:
Associate or Chartered Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) registration, or working towards it (if working towards it, this must be demonstrable)
PMI Project Management Professional
Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)
Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)
