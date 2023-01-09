Quantitative Professional Analyst
2023-01-09
Företagsbeskrivning
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.Publiceringsdatum2023-01-09Beskrivning av jobbet
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and free from fossil fuel within one generation. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference!
For our office in Stockholm, we are now looking for a Quantitative Professional Analyst.
About the job
In close cooperation with front office, you will develop new asset optimisation and power trading algorithms for our 24/7 operations. By applying mathematical programming methods, you will turn real-world business problems into robust quantitative models. This enables us to find the most profitable and reliable economic dispatch for our asset fleet.
Main tasks:
Developing and improving robust optimisation and algorithmic trading systems for a wide range of flexible assets such as hydro river systems, large-scale batteries, electrolyser and wind farms
Implementation and operation of our models in a cloud infrastructure and constant seeking opportunities to improve our processes
Driving the automation of both dispatch and intraday trading decisions and all the steps to execute them
Supporting Front Office in operating the models and taking in their feedback for continuous improvement
Close co-operation with other team members in an international and agile setup
Kravspecifikation
You
As a Quantitative Analyst, you have a solid mathematical background and are comfortable working with sophisticated models. As a natural communicator you have the willingness to have direct and frequent interaction with Power Traders and Dispatchers. You are enthusiastic about working closely with other members of your team - sharing ideas and developing models together. You have a curious and analytical mind and enjoy thinking out of the box and taking own initiatives. We believe you have about one-two years of worklife experience.
Qualifications and capabilities:
Academic degree in Science, Power System / Electrical Engineering, Mathematics / Statistics, Software Development or similar
Computational experience in linear programming and mixed-integer programming
Sound programming skills in Python
Exposure to Information Technology, Git, Apache Kafka, AKS and agile working with DevOps
Basic understanding of the European power system and energy markets is a plus
Professional working proficiency in English and Swedish
Ytterligare information
Our Organisation
Within Vattenfall, Business Area (BA) Markets optimises assets and effectively sources and trades commodities, thus ensuring best value for both Vattenfall and our customers. BA Markets is active across Europe with around 450 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg, and Amsterdam.
The Algorithms & Optimisation department is a team of analysts which develops optimisation and market execution models to fully automate the value chain of Vattenfall and third-party assets. The team is based in Stockholm, Hamburg, and Amsterdam.
We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company. We work actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.
Location: The location of this position is Stockholm with partial remote work permitted.
Last Day to apply is: 19th of January.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager, Brit Gericke: brit.gericke@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter, Kajsa Loman: kajsa.loman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden are Sven-Gunnar Gremlin (Akademikerna), Jens Morell (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
