Quantitative Credit Risk Analyst
2025-01-20
We're a cutting-edge tech-enabled bank offering innovative solutions to simplify access to financing and drive growth for small businesses. With offices in Stockholm and Helsinki, we currently operate in 7 markets across Northern Europe - with big ambitions to expand even further. As we scale, we're looking for a skilled Quantitative Credit Risk Analyst to join us on our journey to transform the financial landscape for entrepreneurs.
Ok, sounds cool but what about the role?
As a Quantitative Credit Risk Analyst, you will work in the credit domain. A key area of responsibility will be to maintain and further develop the company's models for expected credit losses to ensure accurate measurement, monitoring and reporting of expected credit losses in close collaboration both with the rest of the credit team as well as finance and data science. You will also be closely involved in other analytical tasks within the credit area, such as analyses supporting sales of non-performing credit portfolios.
Qred is a highly data-driven fintech company that applies the use of data in almost every decision aspect. Your input will help the credit department maintain high quality by providing the correct material for measuring, monitoring and reporting credit risk and credit losses.
Sounds like a good way of working right? Here's what we're looking for:
You have an analytical and curious mindset with an eye for detail
You have a good knowledge of SQL and Python or similar programming languages
You are comfortable presenting and delivering written reports
We believe that you have an academic background within mathematics, engineering or finance and at least 1-2 years of experience from risk modeling or a similar quantitative field, but would love to be proven wrong
Previous experience of IFRS9 expected credit losses is highly beneficial
Did you check all those boxes? Here are more reasons to join us
This is a unique opportunity to join the Credit department of a growing fintech company that is redefining financial services for small businesses in Northern Europe. You'll work with a passionate and innovative team, participating in creating an environment where employees thrive and contribute to a shared vision of success.
One last thing - if you're about to send in your application
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in central Stockholm, and while it is possible to work remotely occasionally the role is primarily based in the office.Don't wait to send in your application asap, we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. While the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
