Quantexa Monitoring Specialist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 19733
Do you want to make a positive change in the world by helping to tackle Financial Crime? Join us in building the next generation platform and techniques to stop money flowing into illegal activities such as terrorist financing, corruption, drug smuggling, tax evasion and human trafficking.
The techniques criminals use to evade detection are becoming ever more sophisticated and continue to challenge the status quo of current best practices. The approach to solving this now demands new ways leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and cognitive automation.
Financial Crime Intelligence, Investigations & Analytics (FCIIA), situated within Group Financial Crime Prevention, provides specialist capabilities to support enterprise-wide Complex Investigations, Proactive Strategic Intelligence and Financial Crime Monitoring capabilities. FCIIA also provides subject matter expertise to support analytics initiatives to drive great efficiency and effectiveness across traditional financial crime monitoring and detection capabilities.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner that our customers and society can count on. Joining us means you'll have a positive impact on how we do banking in the right way - today and tomorrow. So, bring your ideas, skills and unique background - with us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
This is a role within the Monitoring unit of FCIIA with a responsibility of aiding cross jurisdictional special investigations and coordinating both operational and strategic intelligence through development of mitigation solutions using advanced analytics products and services.
What you will be doing:
Provide Financial Crime detection expertise in the business interpretation of financial crime risk to analyse, identify & implement data driven mitigation & monitoring solutions
Drive the design, delivery and ongoing oversight of appropriate risk-based monitoring and detection solutions, preferably utilizing Quantexa
Deliver appropriate governance & oversight standards to multiple complex threat interpretation & mitigation solutions
Utilising subject matter expertise and technical skillset to perform complex assignments
Drive development opportunities to enhance mitigation effectiveness, and to identify and promote continuous improvements and contribute to development initiatives
Manage stakeholder relationships within and outside the unit
The role is based in Helsinki, Stockholm or Tallinn. You will join a team that is built on hybrid skill-sets and has a dynamic work environment.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
Your experience and background:
Experience and proven track record in solving business problems with Financial Crime Monitoring and Surveillance solutions
Possess a strong understanding of Quantexa monitoring platform - is a must
Experience working in financial crime prevention within the financial services industry
Robust appreciation and approach with governance and oversight of regulated processes and procedures
Advanced education qualifications in related, including but not limited to risk management
Possess knowledge of analytical and reporting tools is a nice to have
Ability to communicate clearly on complex topics
Enjoy collaboration with team members and stakeholders
Fluency in English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/12/2023. For more information, feel free to reach out to Jason Abbey (Jason.abbey@nordea.com
), Head of Monitoring in FCIIA.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19733-42135815". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8342882