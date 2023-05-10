Quant Researcher
About the job
Nasdaq is looking for a Quant Researcher to join the European Economic and Statistical Research (ESR) team in Stockholm, Sweden.
With this position we offer you the opportunity to be part of the Quant Research team within ESR, Europe. ESR comprises three teams - Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Engineering, Market Statistics, and Quant Research - that are jointly responsible for providing analytical support to Nasdaq business units, all to help improve trading, capital formation and market structure within the Nordic & Baltic region. This is achieved by managing a data warehouse and BI systems that allow for report generation and self-service analysis; reporting of recurring statistics to internal and external stakeholders including official statistics for national and international organizations such as Riksbanken, SCB, IMF, and FESE; and producing quantitative research on market quality, competitor behavior, member analytics, regulatory topics, and product development initiatives.
Your role and responsibilities
This position resides within the Quant Research team and you will employ advanced statistical, quantitative, and econometric techniques to conduct top quality research in areas such as market microstructure, pricing strategy, dark and lit fragmentation, and market liquidity. The research output is typically disseminated to internal and external stakeholders through quantitative reports, presentations, and thought leadership pieces (papers/blogs). More specifically, you will:
Contribute to a variety of initiatives and projects by producing quantitative and qualitative analysis and providing recommendations to senior management based on the findings. Typical research projects include investigating the changes in, and the drivers of, Nasdaq's market share, performing impact analyses, understanding the trading profile of individual exchange members, and designing incentive schemes for market participants.
Take end-to-end ownership of individual research projects including data collection and cleanup, data analysis, visualization and communication of output, and industrialization of findings.
Develop expertise in significant market, strategy, and/or policy areas.
Contribute to improvements in the research data environment and to the development of core analytical capabilities and model libraries.
Create clear, concise, and organized communication materials (e.g., reports, presentations, policies & procedures, and technical documentation) for consumption by audiences with different levels of subject-matter expertise.
Establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders.
About you
To succeed in this role, you need to be highly analytical, systematic, and thorough in your work to handle large amounts of data. Furthermore, you thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. Our short deadlines also place high demands on service mindedness, efficiency, and expertise.
You will also bring:
An academic degree (Master's or Phd) in Engineering, Mathematics, Finance, Economics or equivalent.
Up to 3 years of relevant experience
Strong skills in econometrics, machine learning and/or statistical methods from other fields
Strong statistical programming skills in R, Python, or similar, working with specialized statistical packages and large data sets
Strong skills in SQL (MS, PostgreSQL, Redshift) for analytics
Experience applying sound scientific practices; formulating and testing hypothesis and measuring statistical significance; back testing, verifying accuracy and predictive reliability of models
Experience in producing actionable decision material for senior management, and the ability to explain complex and technical concepts in a simple and meaningful manner
Fluent English language skills
It would be great if you have
A background working as a quantitative researcher in the finance industry, preferably in a trading environment
An understanding of capital markets, the European trading environment, market structure and the current regulatory environment
Experience with cloud services (AWS, Redshift)
Experience with business intelligence, as well as management and regulatory reporting
Experience working in a governed development environment, having version control, doing code review, producing technical documentation, etc.
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm. As the selection process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 24th of May. At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
