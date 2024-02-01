Quality Specialist To Bonesupport
2024-02-01
"Restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders." The Mission is clear and BONESUPPORT wants you to be a part of the journey. Here is an opportunity to contribute with your experience in an agile and creative company with extraordinary products, come and join BONESUPPORT as Quality Specialist!
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. In 2017, BONESUPPORT AB was listed on the stock exchange. The company has 60 coworkers based in Sweden and 130 spread globally.
To further strengthen the company, BONESUPPORT is now looking for an experienced and driven Quality Specialist to be a part of their Quality Management team. In your role, you will collaborate closely with other parts of the company, mainly Operations but also R&D, Marketing, Sales and other areas. Other key relationships are external partners, such as contract manufacturers, and suppliers.
You are offered
• No boredom! BONESUPPORT is a stimulating workplace where you are challenged daily
• The opportunity to work for a company whose products are based on interesting technology and a scientifically trustworthy foundation and years of studies
• An international arena with a global reach and colleagues in Germany, Great Britain, the United States, and several other countries
Feel free to check out the video below showcasing how their products work!
Work tasks
• Oversee medical device batch release and support nonconformity and CAPA handling
• Advocate the quality mindset and QMS across the organization, collaborating with R&D, Manufacturing, Marketing, and Sales.
• Monitor, analyze, and contribute to the maintenance of quality performance data and QMS processes
• Propose and implement process improvements related to quality
• Participate in internal and supplier audits, supporting complaint handling and investigations
• Review and approve quality aspects of validation and verification plans, as well as change requests
• Support other activities/projects as relevant In your role
• University degree in Life Science or equivalent
• Experience from a similar position and from working with medical device technology
• Familiar in working in a regulated Environment (acquainted with requirements such as European Medical Device Regulation MDD/MDR, MDSAP, US FDA legislation and relevant ISO standards)
• Very good knowledge in spoken and written in English
• Good computer and system knowledge
As a person you are:
• Quality-oriented
• Cooperative
• Adaptable
• Results-oriented
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. They offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance. BONESUPPORT believe in their journey and take pride in what they do!
Other information
• Start: Asap/ Upon agreement
• Work extent: Fulltime, 40h/week
• Location: HQ in Lund
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CREAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The net sales amounted to SEK 329 million in 2022. Bonesupport has around 130 employees and almost half of them are based in Lund at the company headquarters.
