Quality Specialist for Megaproject in Luleå, Northern Sweden
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2026-07-13
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NCC Green Industry Transformation
Sweden is facing a historic transformation. Heavy industry is undergoing a shift, paving the way for a fossil-free future that creates significant value in terms of economic growth, technological development, and the environment. As an important part of community development in northern Sweden—where some of the most critical investments are taking place—we are now seeking a driven Quality Specialist, a key role in one of our complex projects in Northern Sweden.
About the role as a Quality Specialist
As a Quality Specialist, you will support a specific part of the production team within the project. We are looking for someone who wants to take ownership of quality matters and build and implement processes to ensure that we meet the highest standards.
You will work both strategically and operationally to ensure that quality standards are followed across all construction phases. You will drive quality improvements by analyzing the results of quality reviews and developing improvement proposals. Your work will involve both internal quality assurance and external audits.
Responsibilities
Establish and implement quality standards and quality control plans
Be responsible for documenting quality deviations
Train and support the project in quality-related matters
Compile and present quality documentation to the client
Manage external quality requirements and collaborate with the client on quality matters
Conduct internal audits of subcontractors and suppliers
Support external audits and inspections
Challenge and develop quality practices through proactive improvement initiatives
Your profile as a Quality Specialist
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Experience in quality management within large-scale construction or industrial projects
Understanding of certifications and quality standards
The ability to combine a holistic approach with strong attention to detail
The capability to independently build and implement processes
A drive to develop and improve quality practices
Confidence in handling documentation, reporting, and presentations
Strong collaboration skills and experience working closely with both clients and suppliers
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish at a professional level
The ability to communicate clearly and effectively, build rapport, and engage confidently with stakeholders at all levels
Location
On-site presence in the city of Luleå (North of Sweden) is set to at least 50% of working hours—and at certain periods, the role will require close to full-time presence on site in Luleå. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (e.g., Boden, Piteå, Skellefteå, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Welcome with your application!
Build with us and join the industry's best team!
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordic region
At NCC, we are driven by continuous development—whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward through close collaboration between our employees, partners, and clients. With us, you are a valuable team member contributing to the landmarks that define our cities and communities.
Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on strong values and behaviors that promote a safe and secure workplace. Our combined expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
We kindly decline contact from advertising and recruitment service sales representatives regarding this assignment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Brogatan 33 (visa karta
)
931 60 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10001511