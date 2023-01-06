Quality Specialist
ABB AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Västerås Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Västerås
2023-01-06
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are now looking for a Quality Specialist at Large Motors & Generators division in Västerås, Sweden.
In this role you will be deploying and facilitating the quality culture, ensuring and controlling quality to exceed customer expectations while ensuring sustainable operations, and representing the customer's voice within local teams, providing customer experience feedback and input.
This position reports to Quality Manager.
Your responsibilities
Managíng Lean Six Sigma activities for non-conformities to secure that proper root cause analysis are done and that corrective actions are defined and implemented
Analyzing, proposing and implementing process improvements
Leading improvement projects according to DMAIC approach
Performing internal audits to identify improvements in our quality management system
Providing quality training to local teams, enabling them to define and document processes that are efficient and under control
Your background
A high level of technical understanding and knowledge
A Bachelor or Master degree in a technical area and more than 2 years of work experience within the relevant field
Lean Six Sigma, green or black belt and the skills needed to manage projects
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills
You have customer centric mindset, teamwork spirit striving for excellence.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and verbal
More about us
The Large Motors and Generators Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors and high voltage induction motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Andreas Holmqvist, +4621-34 86 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69; Unionen: Mikael Fallgren, +4621-32 96 84; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4621-32 39 48. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Rosén, 4621-32 50 00.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
7319191