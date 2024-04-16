Quality Release Manager to Astra Zeneca in Södertälje!
2024-04-16
Are you ready for a new challenge in your career as Quality Release Manager? Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Then this is the job for you! Apply today - we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
At AstraZeneca, they strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working there means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Join the team where everyone feels a personal connection to the people that you impact. From their science labs to manufacturing at scale, they are committed to delivering at the highest quality. It's inspiring and rewarding work, influencing every part of the product lifecycle to deliver life-changing medicines!
Welcome to External Quality (EQ), a global Quality organization within AZ Operations where the community is vibrant, and they never stop developing. They are now looking for a Quality Release Manager in the release team to help manage release from external suppliers. This is a place where you will feel included in the conversation, where every voice is heard and makes a difference.
As a Quality Release Manager you will be accountable for product release for products manufactured by AZ external contract manufacturers, quality system element governance, change control, SOP management, and quality risk management. Additionally under your responsibility will be the maintenance of quality data and records in relevant quality management support systems. Your role will also involve facilitating process and system improvements and supporting audits and inspection requests for sites as well as handle deviation investigations and quality issue management. You will collaborate with colleagues and customers across many countries and interact cross-functionally with supply chain, technical, regulatory and project teams in AZ.
You are offered
• Work at one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies
• A dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Masters degree in a science / technical field such as Pharmacy, Biology, Chemistry or Engineering.
• Minimum 2 yrs experience in either the pharmaceutical operations environment or pharmaceutical Quality Assurance role
• Minimum 2 yrs demonstrated experience of release processes, the quality event process, change control process
• Strong demonstrated knowledge of cGMPs, Quality Systems and the pharmaceutical supply chain environment.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills [English and local language(s)]
• Strong problem solving skills
• Strong negotiating/influencing skills
• Ability to work independently under their own initiative
• Ability to be in the office in Gärtuna, minimum 3 days/week
Desirable for the role
• Experience working in a PCO/PET organization or Lean/Six Sigma training
• Multi-site / multi-functional experience
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
At AstraZeneca they are dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and fuel your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16
