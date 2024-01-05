Quality Program Manager
2024-01-05
We are looking for an experienced Quality Program Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Quality team based in Skellefteå. Reporting to the Senior Director of Quality, you'll be responsible for the product launch within the project management triple constraints (time, cost, scope | quality), manage and oversee quality projects. With your expertise we will shape how we manage and deliver projects in quality, making an impact on our sustainable future.
About the job
As the Quality Program Manager, you will follow a product from design until its fully ramped up at the large-scale battery factory being built in Northern Sweden. Your responsibility is to execute the launch of new production line and products end-to-end and deliver on time and quality.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Responsible for launching a product on a production line on time within cost and time.
Responsible for passing Launch QA process steps QA0-QA6.
Secure facility design meets manufacturability and Quality at steady state, by being involved in early design and development of Quality Facilities and in line on line quality systems
Manage Ad Hoc quality priority projects
Oversee other quality projects from a delivery perspective of On Time In Full
Work closely with Senior Quality Director and Quality Pillar Directors , cross-functional teams to develop detailed project execution plan with deliverables, required resources, risks, to release a product on time with quality.
Analyze, evaluate, and overcome risks in your project, and produce reports for management
Collaborate with Northvolt functions to secure best execution strategy for the project.
About you
The ideal candidate has a strong background in project management, including concurrent engineering and PMO and a passion driving a project management mindset into the business unit quality. As a Senior Quality Program Manager, you excel in project leadership, effective communication, strategic alignment and risk management. Your skills include problem-solving, change management, financial acumen, quality focus, and technical proficiency, making you a versatile and impactful leader.
You are a proactive and results-oriented individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment. Your ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and manage multiple priorities ensures timely resolution of customer quality issues. You have a customer-centric mindset and a commitment to continuous improvement in product quality and customer satisfaction.
Join us in our mission to shape a sustainable future through unwavering commitment to quality as a Quality Program Manager. Apply today with your CV in English or your comprehensive LinkedIn profile.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree preferred but not required.
5+ years working experience of relevant industrial experience of product launch, operational excellence and/or factory ramp-ups.
Project management experience in a demanding industrial environment.
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Track record as Industrialization or Project Manager/Program Manager driving complex project elements in design and execution.
Experience of launching product lines and product
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
