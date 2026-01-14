Quality Program Manager
Join Aptiv as a Quality Program Manager, where you will play a pivotal role in achieving flawless project launches and ensuring customer-driven excellence across every phase of product development. In this highly collaborative position, you'll lead Advanced Quality Planning, champion the Voice of the Customer, and drive the creation of robust products and processes that consistently meet the highest quality standards. If you're energized by cross-functional leadership, proactive problem-solving, and making a measurable impact on product performance and customer satisfaction, this role offers the opportunity to shape quality outcomes from concept through launch.
YOUR ROLE
Be an easy to reach Aptiv contact for all quality related issues at customer plants.
Be the Voice of the Customer inside the Aptiv Organization to spread the Customers wishes and support NPS investigations upon request.
Initiate actions to prevent the occurrence of any non-conformity relating to product, process or system.
Support the project quotation to ensure the fulfilment of customer requirements according to Aptiv quality standards.
Organize projects resources & quality planning
Customer requirements collection, review and sign-off
Manage the projects AQP: Risk management & escalation / AQP tasks monitoring / Audits / Problem solving (audits)
Report AQP performance during PDP gate reviews and program reviews, support design reviews
Power to veto on Gate Review
Support R@R process.
Assure PPAP (Production Part Approval Process) / PSW (part Submission Warrant) validation according customer needs & timing.
Perform PDP reporting and follow up relevant KPI 's.
Verify and contribute to a full implementation of Customer Specific Requirements in the development phase (Flow 4).
Follow up material related issues in prototype assembly. Reports improvements opportunities activities.
YOUR BACKGROUND
A Bachelors, Masters or equivalent in engineering or similar
3-5 years of automotive + engineering/quality or similar skills.
Ability to travel occasionally across EMEA
Fluent in English with Swedish fluency helpful but no essential
WHY JOIN US?
You can Grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
YOUR BENEFITS AT APTIV:
Competitive compensation package
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world
Important Company Update - Please Read Before Applying. On January 22, 2025, Aptiv announced its decision to separate its EDS division to form two separate independent companies:https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/aptiv-announces-intention-to-separate-its-electrical-distribution-systems-business/
This role is within the EDS segment, and you will be joining that segment as it becomes its own entity, with a rich heritage and proven track record as a global leader in low and high voltage power and signal distribution systems. Our solutions are central to enabling the next generation of electrified, automated, and connected vehicles, and we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence.
9684268