Quality Ops Specialist
2024-07-12
ob Overview:
The Quality Ops Specialist will function as the project site Quality Engineer supporting the day-to-day activities of the Project QA/QC Manager, site QC inspectors, and Supervisors. Their role is to act as the focal point for site Inspection notifications, quality issues, data gathering and reporting, and quality dossier compilation.
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Coordinate Quality activities with MDR QC Inspectors and site Contractors.
Receive, review for correctness, communicate, and coordinate site inspection notifications.
Coordinate with MDR source inspection all outstanding work / NCR from material fabrication phase
• at vendors.
Together with Contractors plan and track site inspections.
Gather data from inspections and track Punch items on master punch register.
Analysis quality incidents inputs, track Quality observation cards and nonconformity reports. Uses
cause analysis tool (COMET) system, provide statistics on regular weekly report.
Inputs data into the Quality (INTELEX) system.
Participate in alignment with the Site Management team and other site parties.
Assure inspection reports, releases, and NCR's are received in accordance with specific
guidelines.
Assure documentation is properly reviewed by the inspectors.
Assist in tracking/closing of nonconformance's.
Follows the appropriate management system work processes and procedures are being followed.
Coordinate site quality audits.
Assist members of the QC team in collating quality records. Perform input to the weld data base,
weld history, material traceability and record of NDE performed.
Maintain records to include the details of all inspections. Assist NDE Coordinator with the
development of work packages and system turnover.
Review, control and maintain quality records.
Assist with system turnover.
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Bachelor's Degree/Master's Degree
5+ years in Site quality coordination support preferably in the EPC business.
5+ years' experience in the Quality assurance and quality
Preferred Qualifications and Education:
Technical background preferably from mechanical engineering area.
Familiar with quality principles, tools, and systems.
Analytical skills to process quality statistics.
Good in data gathering and reporting.
Understands nonconformity principles, root cause analysis and corrective actions.
Works well with MS word, excel, PPT to gather and present quality statistics.
Systematic worker.
Quality improvement practices including lessons learnt.
Ability to provide training related to quality requirements for workers.
Familiar with ISO9001, preferably also with ISO19011, ISO 10005, 10006, IRCA etc.
