Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager For Hvdc Service
2023-11-02
Entering this role as Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager for HVDC Service, you will be a vital part of the HVDC Service management team reporting functionally to the SVP for HVDC Service and directly within the Quality organization. As a Q&CI Manager, you will help to drive and sustain a culture and practice of excellence throughout the entire value chain of the organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve efficiency.
In this dynamic and exciting role, you have the overall responsibility to manage the Quality & Continuous Improvement way of working at HVDC Service, which also includes a tight connection to the Local service centers around the world which are part of the same business.
You will in this role work both on a strategic level and on operational level, where you both have the responsibility for the overall governance of systematic quality work, ensuring our quality processes and management system is fully implemented as well as acting on operational issues by both driving yourself and through the help of the organization.
Your responsibilities
Lead quality and continuous improvement activities for HVDC Service, ensuring systematic quality practices, compliance with quality processes, and the development and execution of strategic improvement initiatives in collaboration with the management team.
Serve as a member of the STECO (Steering Committee) for continuous improvement activities within the Service organization. Collaborate with the management team and line management to cultivate a culture of quality within the organization.
Lead the development and implementation of Quality and Continuous Improvement processes in close collaboration with the line organization and all other Q&CI Functional Managers. Utilize quality methods, processes, and tools to support the resolution of quality issues.
Continuously monitor quality trends, analyze data, and take action to achieve quality targets and KPIs.
Establish, maintain, and enhance Quality Assurance and Quality Control within HVDC Service, working closely with line functions.
Drive the resolution of top-quality issues within the Service and when interfacing with other functions. Provide support and coaching in problem formulation, charter preparations, data analysis, and Root Cause Analysis.
Verify the effectiveness of solutions implemented for top-quality issues, including the generation of 8D reports, Root Cause Analyses, PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act), and other relevant outputs.
Perform and support audits and ensure the implementation of quality control systems.
Your background
You are a team player with a positive and proactive attitude, possessing strong communication skills, and demonstrating a structured and analytical approach.
Leadership qualities are essential, with experience in team development, motivation, and coaching being an asset.
A bachelor's or master's degree in quality management or engineering is a prerequisite.
Previous management roles within Quality are highly advantageous.
Knowledge of Quality Management, Process Management, Lean, Six Sigma, and Continuous Improvement is a valuable addition.
Experience in implementing and driving process management and Integrated Management Systems (IMS) is beneficial. Familiarity with ISO 9001, as well as knowledge of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, is a positive attribute.
A base in Ludvika or Västerås is required, with occasional travel to Ludvika as necessary.
Self-driven and persistent characteristics are fundamental to your success in this role.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by December 1. Recruiting manager Ahmet Eren, Ahmet.eren@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Ahmet Eren, Ahmet.eren@hitachienergy.com, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Sofia Lindblom, sofia.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
