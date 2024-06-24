Quality Manager with focus on compliance
2024-06-24
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters
Your role
You will be part of Surface Sensor Solutions Quality Management team at BU Surveillance. We are a mixed group where everybody's opinion is valued and the differences make out the basis for our progress.
As a Quality Manager, you will be the expert when it comes to quality management and operational development, supporting the Management Teams with quality initiatives, as well as act as quality support for Line Managers, employees and product development teams within the organisation. You will contribute in the development and drive of the quality strategy of the line organisation.
As a Quality Manager, you will handle a wide range of tasks within the framework of quality management in all your assignments. The main tasks are:
* Support the organisation in quality related issues
* Evaluate established ways of working, identify areas with improvement potential, and work with continuous improvement
* Help the line organisation with compliance with and adaptation of current processes
* Participate in implementing and updating processes, and support during corrective actions
* Educate Managers and Employees within the organisation in quality topics
* Spread knowledge about Management System and processes within the organisation
Your profile
To fit in this role, you must be highly self-motivated, structured and communicative, and we think that you have worked with quality management 5+ years, preferably within in product development, including software and hardware.
You are used to read and interpret standards and have proven ability to translate requirements in to ways of working, and see compliance with regulations as part of following processes. You should have a well-developed drive and integrity, in order to fulfil the role as Quality Manager. You have a coaching approach with good skills in change management and improvement management.
Required skills:
* Bachelor or Master degree in Engineering, Quality Management or other relevant college education
* You are curious and have a driving force to learn
* Experience working with quality management standards e.g ISO 9001
* Experience in interpreting external stakeholder requirements and standards
* Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, written and verbal
* Process Management
Meritorious if you have:
* Experience working with quality management standard EN9100
* Experience in software and hardware development
* Leadership experience
* Change management
* Agile development methods
* Audit experience
* Experience of the Saab product portfolio
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
