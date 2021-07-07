Quality Manager with experience in improvement management - Saab AB - Smedsjobb i Göteborg
Quality Manager with experience in improvement management
Saab AB / Smedsjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-07
Could this be the next step in your career within Saab?
Do you have a passion for quality and performance? Then Quality Management is the right place for you!
Your role
You will be part of the Quality Management and OPEX team at BU Radar Solutions. We are a mixed group where everybody's opinion is valued and the differences make out the basis for our progress. As a Quality Manager, you will be the expert when it comes to quality management and operational development, supporting the Management Teams with quality initiatives, as well as act as quality support for Line Managers, employees and product development teams within the organisation. You will contribute in the development and drive of the quality strategy of the line organisation.
You will report directly to BU Radar Solutions Quality Director, Head of Quality Management & OPEX and the Design Responsible Managers you interact with in your assignments.
You may also perform internal audits, either on your own or as part of an audit team.
As a Quality Manager, you will handle a wide range of tasks within the framework of quality management in all you assignments.
The main tasks are:
*
Support the organisation in quality related issues
*
Participate in development of the long term quality strategy for the line organisation
*
Support the line organisation in the fulfilment of its design responsibility
*
Support the line organisation in knowledge of the management process
*
Evaluate established ways of working, identify areas with improvement potential, and work with continuous improvement.
*
Help the line organisation with compliance with and adaptation of current processes, participate in implementing and updating processes, and support during corrective actions
*
Educate Managers and Employees within the organisation in quality topics
*
Spread knowledge about Management System and processes within Engineering
*
Contribute with tools and methods for quality improvements and Operational Excellence
Your profile
Saab is a place for everyone. Operating in a dynamic and unpredictable world, the benefits of a diverse workforce are essential to our success. We need people of different backgrounds, ages and experiences to come together and share their different ideas and perspectives. That's what makes us able to meet our customers' needs today and predict the defence challenges of tomorrow.
We think that you should have a well-developed drive and integrity, in order to fulfil the role as Quality Manager. You have a coaching approach with good skills in change management and improvement management. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future development.
To fit in this role, you must be highly self-motivated, structured and communicative.
Required skills:
*
Bachelor or Master degree in Engineering, Quality Management or other relevant experience
*
Experience working with standards ISO 9001 and/or EN9100
*
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, written and verbal
*
The ability to work well with many different people and professions is a key to success and excellent communication skills is required
*
You are curious and have a driving force to learn
Desired skills:
*
Internal audit experience
*
Leadership experience as a project manager or line manager
*
knowledge in agile development methods
*
Experience of the Saab product portfolio
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Business Area Surveillance provides efficient solutions for safety and security, for surveillance and decision support, and for threat detection and protection. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, combat systems and C4I solutions, and Cyber Security. Read more about us here
Business Unit Radar Solutions have the business responsibility for AEW&C System, Fighter Radar & Data Links and Surface Based Radar Systems.
Making sense of sensors
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
SAAB AB
Jobbnummer
5853028
