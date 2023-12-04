Quality Manager to Electromobility at Volvo Group
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
This is Electromobility!
The organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle, from strategic development to maintaining the products on the market. We drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and secure a stepwise implementation in different segments and regions. The organization develops and drives the Electromobility product portfolio for Trucks & Buses as well creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is one of the keys to achieving sustainable mobility for the future. We are now looking for a new The organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle, from strategic development to maintaining the products on the market. We drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and secure a stepwise implementation in different segments and regions. The organization develops and drives the Electromobility product portfolio for Trucks & Buses as well creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is one of the keys to achieving sustainable mobility for the future. We are now looking for a new Quality Manager to support the quality work within the organization!
So, are you our new colleague, having a strategic mindset, proficient in engineering and industrial world? Are you customer and business focused and do you want to improve the quality of our products with a sustainable mindset? Are you eager to address our sustainability challenges and to shape the world you want to live in?
The Team
Join us and be part of an agile organization with skilled product teams consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. As Quality manager, you will belong to the Electromobility Product Management team within Group Trucks Technology, and you will be responsible for:
Driving the journey, pro-actively and re-actively in close collaboration with the electromobility technology areas as well as with Business Areas and Business Units
Drive our ways of working in the quality area towards a quality secured delivery
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We believe you to be an experienced leader with a strong will to deliver results. A positive mindset, a can-do-attitude and integrity characterizes your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You are prestigeless when striving to find the best solutions and your communication and collaboration skills are exceptional.
You have earlier experience of, and enjoy, balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions, dealing with risks and uncertainties, and standing up for the values of our company. You welcome new thoughts and ideas to challenge one another and yourself. You have a good business understanding and think divergently about new ways of doing things.
Qualifications:
Master's/bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent
Proven successful working experience within industrial and engineering roles
Proactive and Reactive Product Quality process working experience
Experience of working with product development
Demonstrate ability to lead and manage people in a changing environment
Ability to build and foster strong relationships with a complex network
Business understanding and speed in execution
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Proficient in English both written and spoken. Any other language is an asset
Are you ready to be part of developing the future together with us? Then you should apply today: come join us on our continuous journey!
We look forward to receiving your application. Apply here!
Want to know more about the position or have questions? You are welcome to contact:
Ebba Friman, Recruiter at ebba.friman@consultant.volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8303669