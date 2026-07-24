Quality manager in Projects
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-07-24
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic modernization and upgrades (M&U) project management team at Siemens Energy, where you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our gas turbine projects meet all regulatory and customer quality requirements. Imagine leading efforts to perform product risk analyses, reviewing customer contracts, and creating essential project quality documentation. You will engage with customers on quality topics and coordinate with a talented team to ensure that project-specific quality requirements are met. Your proactive approach will help us deliver innovative solutions that support our mission of energizing society sustainably.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will lead the execution of quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) requirements for M&U projects, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
Collaborate with project managers to perform product risk analyses, including Substantial Modification analysis and Risk analysis according to the Machinery Directive.
Review and interpret customer contracts to communicate quality delivery expectations effectively within the project.
Create, update, and release critical project quality documentation, including the Project Quality Plan and Quality Control Plan.
Coordinate with third-party inspections and manage country-specific shipment inspections for certifications, ensuring adherence to CE certification processes.
What You Bring
You have a degree or equivalent experience in a related field, along with 2-3 years of post-graduate work experience.
Your experience includes working with the Machinery Directive and the CE Certification process.
You possess strong communication skills and a structured, collaborative approach to problem-solving.
You are a proactive team player who can lead or follow as needed, with a resourceful mindset to overcome challenges.
International business experience is preferred, enhancing your ability to navigate diverse environments.
About the Team
Our M&U project management team is a close-knit group of 12 professionals, including 10 project managers and 2 quality managers. Together, we are dedicated to executing modernization and upgrades projects for our global fleet of gas turbines. Our mission is to ensure that every project meets the highest quality standards while supporting the overall goals of Siemens Energy. We thrive on collaboration and are committed to delivering exceptional results that contribute to a sustainable energy future.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 300121 not later than 2026-08-31.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "300121". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10011369