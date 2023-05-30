Quality Manager in Project
Quality Manager in Project
Would you like to be part of our journey and help our customers shape the Energy of tomorrow?
We are looking for you who have passion for performing high end Quality Management.
Come join our team and work independently building up customer relations and becoming a partner for our customers within your area of expertise.
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will be working in a team responsible to deliver complex modernization projects in the aim to upgrade our own turbine fleet of gas turbines worldwide. Your part is to ensure that our delivery fulfill legal quality requirements as well as customer requirements valid for the country of installation.
How You'll Make an Impact
Your main tasks will be to contribute to ensuring that the quality activities are handled professionally via:
* Performing internal audits, project audits, site audits and supplier audits
* Being an expert and support the Project Manager as a partner by planning, supervising, ensuring, and reporting of appropriate activities with regards to failure prevention and effective proceedings (pro-active and re-active)
* Becoming a catalyst for continuous improvement for all project phases, communicating lessons learned and process improvement.
* Having the authority to intervene at any stage in the project, in case of non-conformance in proceedings and project results or any jeopardization of the project results including escalation as and when required.
* Becoming a valued member of the core project team and report directly to the Project Manager - in functional matters, report to the QM Line Manager
* Ensuring that our sub-contractors and suppliers deliver to the requested quality.
What You Bring
* Minimum 2-3 years of experience in quality management and quality assurance
* Auditor qualifications
* You have a technical background preferable a bachelor's or master's degree.
* You are energetic and motivated by the everyday busy life. Where the tasks vary and must be solved in collaboration with our project managers and technical project managers
* You must be good at collaborating across professional boundaries, department boundaries and national boundaries. You thrive in a position where you must be outreach and talk to many people every day locally and globally.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs
, id nr 245383 not later than 2023-06-30.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager chef Mats Björklou on mats.bjorklou@siemens-energy.com
or tel. +46 12282610.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Tellefsen på e-mail narcissa.tellefsen.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69
