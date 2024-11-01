Quality Manager
esearch shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Quality Manager
Responsibilities:
Quality Manager is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive quality management systems within the steel mill, ensuring compliance with industry standards and certifications. The role focuses on continuous improvement, employee training, and effective cross-functional collaboration to meet and exceed quality standards. The manager plays a critical role in supporting the establishment of new plants and systems, ensuring adherence to quality, regulatory, and environmental standards.
Key responsibilities (not limited to):
Develop and oversee the implementation of quality management systems to include the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions and effective policies.
Lead plant certification effort with compliance to industry standards, including but not limited to ISO 9001, VDA, and IATF 16949.
Manage IMDS entry and related documentation for compliance
Develop, lead and mentor a collaborative team while fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement.
Provide training and resources to ensure the team is equipped with the latest quality control techniques, best practices, and industry knowledge.
Conduct regular audits and assessments to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions.
Oversee the inspection and testing of raw materials and manage supplier auditing to ensure compliance.
Implement and manage corrective and preventive action (CAPA) processes and the conduct of root cause analysis to address quality issues.
Oversee customer complaint resolution and ensure customer satisfaction.
Analyze quality data and recommend performance metrics to drive decision-making and strategic planning.
Contribute to the development and establishment of a new plant and the QMS, ensuring quality standards and regulations are met.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or quality management, or another related field.
Six Sigma Black Belt and Lead Auditor certification is preferred.
All relevant certificates that are needed to do the job.
Comprehensive experience in quality management, together with extensive leadership experience in heavy industry, preferable in steel industry.
Experience in the development of programs for Conflict Minerals Reporting, REACH, and RoHS compliance.
Experience with Responsible Steel certification is highly preferred.
Proficiency in quality management systems (e.g., ISO 9001, IATF 16949).
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Proficiency with statistical process control and quality control tools.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and leadership abilities.
Knowledge of environmental and sustainability standards.
Location: Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
