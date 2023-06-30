Quality Management System Responsible
Is it possible to be part of a startup, but with the financial security and benefits from a successful bigger company such as Axis Communications AB? Now it is! Join us as a Quality Management System (QMS) Responsible at Axis Ex AB in Lund.
Axis Ex AB is a small, ISO-certified production company producing explosion protected products for Axis Communications.
Who is your future team?
Axis Ex AB is the production company for Axis explosion protected products. The products are globally certified for hazardous areas. You will be part of a handful very competent colleagues. Today we are 14 employees within Axis Ex AB, and we work very close with many more Axis Group colleagues. The Axis Ex team will grow as we introduce more products to the market. The first Axis produced explosion protected camera was launched a year ago and there are several more products in our roadmap for the near future.
What will you do as QMS responsible at Axis Ex AB?
As QMS responsible at Axis Ex, you will be responsible for managing and developing our Quality Management System. We just passed a yearly assessment, but there's still a lot of work to be done before the QMS will be optimal for our business. You will report directly to the General Manager, and you will work closely with the rest of the Axis Ex team. Being a small company, we expect everyone to have a helpful approach, take initiatives and pitch in where needed, but these are the main tasks we see included in the role:
* Continue to develop, implement, and maintain our Quality Management System in compliance with ISO 9001/80079-34/ATEX/IECEx requirements.
* Continuously monitor and update our quality calendar to ensure compliance with our QMS and our certifications.
* Conduct or host internal audits to monitor the effectiveness of our System and identify areas for improvement.
* Develop and implement corrective and preventive actions to address any non-conformities identified during internal audits, external audits by regulatory bodies or from personal observations.
* Work closely with the Production Quality Engineer, Production Manager and Production Engineer to ensure that our production processes meet our quality requirements.
* Proactively suggest improvements not only in the QMS but also generally in the company.
* Provide training and support to staff to ensure that they understand and comply with our Quality Management System.
* Continuously monitor and analyze quality data to identify trends and implement actions to improve quality.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a person with a strong personal drive who enjoys teamwork and cooperation across organizational borders, both with operators in the production, engineers within R&D, as well as IT to improve the QMS platform (Sharepoint). You are well organized, have a pragmatic approach and strive to keep things simple and efficient. You have strong communication skills, both in Swedish and English.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* At least a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as engineering or quality management.
* Experience from working with different quality standards, e.a. ISO9001.
* At least 5 years of experience in Quality Management in a manufacturing environment.
* Experience with conducting internal audits and hosting external audits by regulatory bodies.
* Experience in Sharepoint would be a great but not a requirement.
* Experience from ISO80079-34/ATEX/IECEx would also be fantastic but also not a strict requirement.
What Axis have to offer
Axis offers you a great opportunity to use and develop your skills in an exciting and successful organization that is already a world leader in network video. You will work in an organization that values creativity and encourages individual development. At Axis Ex AB you will get the opportunity to understand the overall perspective and learn many parts of the company. You will be part of a rapid and exciting growth journey together with great colleagues.
Ready to Act?
Are you ready for new adventures and want to build Axis Ex AB with us? Please send us your application!
If you have questions, please contact recruiting manager Christian Loftorp.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
