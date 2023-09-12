Quality Lead Project Manager
As a Quality Lead Project Manager (Data Centre) at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. You will be mentored and supported by industry leaders and given the tools to grow. You will also be involved in and contribute to our business strategy as we continue to evolve. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In managing the delivery of project quality, this position aligns team objectives, business processes, vendor management strategies, and cross-group collaboration efforts with the Data Centre Development Project Strategy. In doing so, this will result in effective client relationship management and efficiency in quality assurance and control.
In this role you will:
Be a visible leader onsite, assessing progress and ensuring safe work practices
Coordinate with the client team, consultant team and the contractor on all snagging activities, including the schedule and partner engagement
Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively
Implement and monitor key project processes, partnering with the client to make improvements and revisions
Lead and attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners
Implement project procedures and use reasonable endeavours to ensure that this procedure is always observed
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have grown your experience in data centre construction/project management over twenty years with increasing levels of leadership and people management
Have a degree or comparable experience in Construction Management, Quantity Surveying or another construction related discipline
Have experience in Hyperscale Data Center or large scale industrial/mission critical experience
Are PMP and LEED AP qualified or on the path to completing it. We can help!
Have a passion for building your global team and developing and encouraging your employees through mentoring, coaching and training on new techniques
Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun
About us
Linesight is a highly successful global project and cost management consultancy that keeps clients coming back. And for that we have our people to thank. You see we're not like the others. We're different. Unique. It's our fresh thinking and focus on what matters that has led to our evolving. We are on a journey working in some of the most exciting innovative sectors with some of the world's most prestigious companies delivering major projects that deliver a more sustainable built environment. We have an open culture and a flat structure where you can expect to be treated with genuine care, respect, and empathy. With Linesight, you can truly discover the power of team!
Diversity, inclusion and accessibility
Linesight is committed to transparent, equal opportunity employment practices. We are building a diverse and inclusive organisation, accessible to all, based on having a safe culture which enables all our people to be their true selves. We are a people business, and we understand that the more inclusive we are, the happier our people and better our work will be. We will ensure that individuals with disability are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the application or recruitment process and are accommodated in the workplace. If you require assistance or accommodation of any kind, please mention this in your application, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
