Quality Issue Analyst
AB Tetra Pak / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Lund
2023-09-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you love to support our customers when they need it the most? Are you also an energic and collaborative person - then you might be our new star!
We are looking for a new colleague to the team within Customer Issue Resolution!
Our organisation is responsible for quality, leading the resolution of issues, claims handling and pro-actively performing analysis. When joining this team, you will be responsible to analyse incoming technical issues related to our customers equipment, performing systematic reporting of issues and claims to forward them to responsible organisation within Tetra Pak. You will lead the compensation to customer and analysis to enable fact-based communication and decision making on many different levels.
The position is preferably based in Lund, UK, Ireland or Benelux, but you will have a European role and work across geographies. You will be part of our Customer Claims Team in Europe. You will report to Manager Customer Claims and Process Management based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As our new Quality Issue Analyst
Analyse the problem, analysis of root cause and involve responsible organisations.
Analyse customer claims, provide compensation, forward to root cause owner according to claim policy.
Analyse data and create statistics and reports on issues and claims to support business decision.
Ensure data quality and share update on root cause and corrective actions taken.
Support and coach the organisation on process and tool utilisation.
Communicate on daily basis with our customers and collaborate internally to find solutions.
We believe you have
At least 3 years of experience of quality analysis, knowledge, data collection, and reporting
A total of 5-7 years of experience where you have worked with quality- and/or customer management.
A university degree in a relevant field of the position like engineering, business administration or similar.
Experience from stakeholder management in an international environment, including direct customer contact.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Additional language skills are a merit, just as experience from SAP software products.
As a person you have a strong focus on quality, you are structured and precise. You demonstrate customer focus and strive for customer satisfaction. We expect you to be analytical and well organised who enjoy problem solving. You have technical interest and ability to go to the depth on issues. At the same you can think in a broader perspective with overview how things are connected.
You communicate well and collaborate easily with others across boundaries. It is important that you are comfortable to work on your own in an independent way.
You seek to be a part of an international team.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-09-17
To know more about the position contact Anders Düberg at +46 733 36 2429
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson +46 733 36 2964
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8079004