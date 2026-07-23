Quality Inspector
Cool Company Skandinavien AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-07-23
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cool Company Skandinavien AB i Boden
, Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Quality Inspector
Job brief
We're currently seeking experienced Quality Inspectors to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the project contractors and their provided products and services. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to review contractors' documentation, address quality issues, drive continuous improvement, and contribute to build high-quality products. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in quality assurance and quality control, exceptional attention to detail, and a proactive mindset.
If you are passionate about quality and delivering excellence, we encourage you to apply and become a valued member of our team.
Responsibilities
Review quality plans, ensuring products or services meet the established quality standards and requirements.
Review contractor's quality documentation: ITPs, procedures, quality reports, manufacturing record books, etc.
Participation on audits based on ISO 9001:2015 requirements.
Update the project Quality Management System (QMS) with non-conformities and improvements.
Collect and review quality metrics.
Coordinate inspections.
Prepare reports on malfunctions and corrective actions.
Coordinate with external quality assurance auditors and Notified Bodies and ensure legal compliance.
Requirements and skills
At least 3 years of work experience as a Quality Inspector in industrial projects.
Experience with contractors providing civil works, structural steel, piping installation and/or electrical and mechanical work. In-depth understanding of technical documentation.
Experience with Quality Management Systems (QMS) and testing methods.
Great attention to detail and problem-solving abilities.
Team spirit and good analytical skills.
Experience in EPC/EPCM/PMC projects.
Any additional certification in Quality Assurance, Welding Inspection, Non Destructive Examination, etc., is a plus.
Fluent in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: akvile@coolcompany.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cool Company Skandinavien AB
(org.nr 556432-8390) Arbetsplats
Clients site Boden, Sweden Jobbnummer
10010156