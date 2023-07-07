Quality Inspector
2023-07-07
Minnovation is now searching for Quality Inspector for our Business partner in Skellefteå.
Job Description:
1. According to the group's quality requirements, combined with the business status of the division, formulate product quality control plan, organize product monitoring and process monitoring;
2. Timely response, investigation and handling of customer quality complaints;
3. Organize non conformity review, determine the causes of non conformity, formulate corrective and preventive measures and follow up the implementation;
4. Carry out statistical analysis on daily data and output corresponding statistical analysis report;
5. Organize quality meeting, promote process quality improvement and track the effect of quality improvement;
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor degree or above, major in science and engineering,
2. At least 2 years quality control experience in mechanical industry or non-standard automation industry;
3. Familiar with related quality management system, quality analysis tools such as man-machine, material, method and environment, 8D report, etc;
4. Good learning ability, teamwork ability and problem analysis and solving ability Så ansöker du
