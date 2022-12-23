Quality Inspector
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2022-12-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Malmö
Position requirements
High School Diploma or equivalent
Passing score on General Aptitude test.
Ability to use hand & power tools.
Certification in visual inspection
The employee must certify on the quality standards in Visual Inspection.
Within the qualifying period, the employee must maintain certification of the quality standards, and complete the required equipment specific training courses.
Ability to read, write and understand metric measuring system.
Proficient with Microsoft O365 (Word, Excel & Outlook)
Demonstrate the ability to count and record material data with a high degree of accuracy.
Demonstrate proficiency in SAP and other MS Office computer tools
Available for overtime for up to 12 -hour days and on off days
About the job
To perform visual, dimensional, and gage inspections and record all required data. Interpret results of visual, gage and dimensional inspections and recommend appropriate action in accordance with referenced specifications, accepted industry and shop practices. Document and test the required inspection of components. Perform required process control actions to ensure equipment and materials meet minimum requirements prior to inspections
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to :
Receive and perform work assignments, oral and/or written and follow work instructions.
Accurately report findings of inspections to operations, supervisor, etc.
Document, organize, and retain all findings of evaluations and inspections in a timely manner.
Interpret drawings, sketches, etc. to obtain material and dimensional information with minimal supervision.
Set up, operate, and maintain a variety of equipment to assemble, inspect, and evaluate parts per accepted Siemens or industry standards.
Perform required tests and inspections per process specifications.
Set up, operate, and maintain laboratory devices and equipment as needed.
Conduct other laboratory techniques and processes to qualify vendor materials.
Perform Final Inspections as required.
Accept or reject work as indicated by comparing data to the required drawing specifications, process specifications or other documented engineering criteria.
Work with or under the direction of higher classified inspectors and/or engineers.
Assemble, verify dimensions, and disassemble components or set-ups as required.
Follow all applicable specifications and procedures regarding the performance of shop operations.
Use all required safety equipment and follow established safety procedures.
Provide technical direction and training of lower classified inspectors as required.
Keep work areas in a clean and orderly condition.
Support and apply team concepts in daily activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
S:t Knutsväg 19 (visa karta
)
211 57 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Global Taxation Services Nordic Jobbnummer
7292043