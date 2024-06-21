Quality, Health, Safety & Environmental Manager
2024-06-21
We are hiring an enthusiastic and motivated Health, Safety & Environmental (QHSE) Manager to join our team at Transformers Service, a business unit within Hitachi Energy. In this role you will manage the HSE area, both operationally and strategically. You will implement initiatives and work with your team and colleagues in creating a best-in-class QHSE culture.
We offer you a role with a lot of opportunities to develop yourself as well as the QHSE-area. You will be a trusted member of Transformer Service management team and report directly to the unit manager. We are a positive group who work together to further develop the business unit by sharing ideas, perspectives, and experiences.
Your responsibilities
Serve as a reference point for QHSE topics across the Transformer Service business
Coach, support and provide advice to managers and employees on QHSE topics
Collaborate with stakeholders and provide general health and safety advise to the organization
Carry out risk assessments and run specific accident investigations
Identify opportunities for QHSE improvements in the business, identify appropriate actions and work with the business to implement those actions
Motivate your team, work together, deliver promises and be a positive team member at Transformer Service
Your background
You have former leadership experience, either from leading a team or of leading a project
As a leader you are inspirational, people oriented, empowering, and accountable
You are structured, motivated, and passionate about working in the area of QHSE
You have former work experience in QHSE and are motivated to further develop yourself within the area
You have excellent communication skills and are fluent in Swedish & English, both written and spoken
It is an advantage if you have a bachelor's degree in Engineering or similar
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all listed requirements. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Elin Johansson, elin.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048.
All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8763021